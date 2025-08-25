IU Media School appoints Michael Arnold as executive director of Integrated Public Media

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Michael Arnold, a media executive with 25 years of leadership experience in public broadcasting, will be Indiana University Bloomington’s next executive director of integrated public media.

In this newly redefined role within The Media School, Arnold, a native Hoosier, will lead all operations across Indiana Public Media, which includes WTIU Public Television, WFIU Public Radio, and the organization’s expanding portfolio of digital media, podcasts, and multimedia initiatives. He will also provide strategic oversight of student media.

His tenure will officially begin Sept. 22.

Arnold’s career spans executive roles at KUNC Radio and The Colorado Sound, Wisconsin Public Radio, Public Radio International, and New Hampshire Public Radio. Throughout his career, Arnold has led transformative initiatives that broadened audiences, elevated underrepresented voices and secured major funding for innovative content strategies.

At KUNC, Arnold led the development of new digital platforms and partnerships, including the Colorado Capitol News Alliance, and reimagined the station’s digital strategy, doubling its monthly audience. His work has consistently focused on inclusive storytelling and community-centered journalism, aligning closely with the mission of The Media School.

“Michael Arnold brings a vision and a proven track record of innovation and success, which will strengthen Indiana Public Media during this critical time,” said David Tolchinsky, dean of The Media School. “His leadership in public service media and his strategic approach to integrated platforms will help us expand our reach, connect public media to the educational mission of The Media School, and deepen our impact across Indiana and beyond.”

Arnold expressed enthusiasm for the opportunity to join IU, saying, “This is a moment of tremendous possibility for public media. I’m honored to lead a team that is deeply committed to storytelling, innovation and serving the public interest.”

In his new role, Arnold will guide strategic planning, content development and operational leadership across all Indiana Public Media units, fostering collaboration and innovation that reflect the values of Indiana University and the communities it serves.