WFIU, WTIU, Hoosier Hills Food Bank, and IU Credit Union: We are stronger together!

At WTIU & WFIU, we believe in the power of collaboration to create meaningful change. That’s why we’re excited to collaborate with Hoosier Hills Food Bank and IU Credit Union in a shared mission to support our neighbors and strengthen our community again this year!

Addressing Hunger, Together

Hunger remains a pressing issue across south central Indiana. Each day, Hoosier Hills Food Bank provides essential support by distributing millions of pounds of food to families, shelters, and partner agencies throughout the region.

By collaborating with IU Credit Union and Hoosier Hills Food Bank, we’re helping broaden the reach of these crucial services. As Julio Alonso, executive director of Hoosier Hills Food Bank, shares:

“It’s been a challenging year both for public broadcasting and for food banks. We are fortunate to live in a community that supports both, and Hoosier Hills Food Bank is excited to partner with WFIU/WTIU once again with great support from the IU Credit Union. It’s a perfect opportunity to support local journalism and help feed neighbors in need.”

How You Can Be Part of the Solution

This initiative relies on all of us—listeners, viewers, supporters, and community partners—working toward a shared goal. Here are a few ways you can get involved:



Make a Donation: Your financial support makes a real difference. Through the generosity of IU Credit Union, when you support WTIU and/or WFIU today, your gift will help provide meals to families in need right here in south central Indiana. Last year, Hoosier Hills Food Bank provided an equivalent of over 4 million meals to your neighbors, colleagues, friends, and communities. Donate today at ipm.org/donate.

Share this alliance with your network. Together, we can raise awareness and inspire even more people to join the cause. Be Social and Tag WTIU and WFIU: When you make a gift to WTIU and/or WFIU, tag us on Facebook or Instagram, and let your friends know you are committed to strengthening local journalism and those experiencing food insecurity.

A Commitment to Community

At its core, this partnership is about fostering a healthier, more connected community. Whether through nourishing families, offering financial guidance, or delivering trusted public media, Hoosier Hills Food Bank, IU Credit Union, WFIU, and WTIU are united in helping every person in our region thrive.

“At IU Credit Union, serving our community is at the heart of our mission,” said Karen Earley-Mullis, IU Credit Union marketing manager. “Partnering with WTIU, WFIU and Hoosier Hills Food Bank allows us to support local public media while helping provide meals for families across our region.”

Join Us This Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday, you can help create meaningful, lasting change. When we work side by side, we can meet challenges with compassion, resilience, and hope and build a future where every neighbor feels supported and connected.

Be our partners and strengthen your community with a gift to the stations right now. Together we have the power to make a difference and to create lasting, positive change.

Give now at ipm.org/donate