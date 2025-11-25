"Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild" — A New WTIU Documentary Coming in 2026

For more than four decades, I’ve had the privilege of telling stories that illuminate the history, culture, and character of our state. Today, I’m excited to share an update on my newest long-form documentary, Gene Stratton-Porter: Music of the Wild—a project especially close to my heart.

This film explores the life and legacy of one of Indiana’s most celebrated authors, naturalists, and early environmental advocates. Her story still resonates today, perhaps more powerfully than ever.

A Legacy That Continues to Inspire

Gene Stratton-Porter’s creative vision and conservation ethic shaped generations of Hoosiers. Her novels reached millions of readers across the country, and her environmental work laid the foundation for a movement that remains vital in our time.

Capturing her voice—her call to protect and collaborate with the living world—has been a joy and a responsibility. Through this film, I hope viewers will feel the same spark of connection to the natural world that she wrote about so passionately.

As Gene once wrote:

One man could not have done this work. Nor two or three. But working together for the same purpose, many people could do it. Gene Stratton-Porter

That spirit of collaboration guides everything we do at WTIU.

Sharing Indiana Stories With the Nation

Thanks to the support of dedicated viewers like you, WTIU has produced a wide range of Indiana stories—programs such as the reimagined Nutcracker at the Jacobs School of Music, Major Taylor: Champion of the Race, and Wes Montgomery: A Celebration Concert. These projects have reached nearly 90% of American households through PBS stations across the country.

Your generosity ensures that Indiana voices, history, and culture remain part of the national story. And it is your belief in the mission of public media that allows us to bring this new documentary to life.

A Changing Landscape — And a Community That Stands Together

As many of you know, WTIU’s financial landscape has shifted. For the first time in more than 50 years, federal funding has been removed. It’s a sobering moment—but also one that highlights how essential our community truly is.

Just as Gene Stratton-Porter believed in the power of people working toward a shared purpose, I see that same spirit in our viewers. Together, we have built something irreplaceable. Together, we will protect it.

Four Decades of Storytelling

I’ve devoted 40 years of my life to producing documentary films about the people, arts, and history that make Indiana extraordinary. These programs exist because you believe they matter. Thank you for standing with us, for caring about public television, and for helping preserve the stories that shape the place we call home.

With deep gratitude,

Todd Gould

Senior Producer

WTIU Public Television

Upcoming Events & Viewing Opportunities

Early Premiere: All Creatures Great and Small, Season 6

Join us on Sunday, December 7 at 1pm for a special advance screening of the new season.

Admission is free, but registration is required.

Now Streaming: Ken Burns’ The American Revolution

After nearly ten years in the making, this landmark three-part documentary premiered this week. If you missed it, you can watch it online now.

