What “We Are Public Media” Means (and Why It Matters Right Now)

What does “public media” mean right now?

It is a question we have been asking ourselves at Indiana Public Media, home of WFIU and WTIU. It is not just a branding question. It is something bigger.

This moment feels different.

Public media is being talked about in new ways. Sometimes it is celebrated. Sometimes it is challenged. Here in Indiana, we know our audience brings a wide range of perspectives to our stations, our university, and the world around them.

So instead of pulling back or playing it safe, we decided to say something clearly:

We Are Public Media.

Not as a tagline, but as a statement about who we are and who we serve.

Who is “We”?

At first glance, “we” might sound like it refers to the people who work here.

But it means much more than that.

It includes the voices you hear on WFIU and the stories you watch on WTIU. It includes the neighbors who call in, donate, attend events, and share what we do with others.

It includes you.

Public media has always been something we build together. This campaign is our way of making that visible.

Bringing things together

This effort also comes from a desire to better connect what we do.

WFIU and WTIU are both strong and trusted in their own ways. At the same time, we want it to be clearer that they are part of one shared mission at Indiana Public Media.

Internally, this campaign gave us a reason to work more closely across teams. Producers, editors, marketers, and technical staff all contributed in new ways. Our membership team aligned messaging during fund drives, and our creative teams collaborated across radio, television, and digital platforms.

It has not been perfect, but it has been energizing. More importantly, it has helped us move forward together.

A message that connects to what you watch and hear

You may have already seen different versions of this idea across our stations.

For example, when we say “We Are Explorers,” it connects directly to programs that take you around the world. That includes Rick Steves’ Europe on television, travel features you hear on WFIU, and local storytelling like Journey Indiana.

When we say “We Are Romantic,” it reflects the stories found in MASTERPIECE dramas such as The Forsytes and other series that bring history, relationships, and character-driven storytelling to life.

When we say “We Are Americans,” it speaks to the shared history explored in documentaries like Ken Burns’ The American Revolution, as well as other programs that help us understand who we are as a country.

And sometimes, it is as simple and joyful as “We Are Pet Lovers,” connecting to the everyday interests and passions that bring our community together.

This idea can grow and adapt because it is rooted in something true. The programs you watch and hear are not separate from you. They reflect your interests, your curiosity, and your sense of connection to the world.

A moment worth showing up for

Indiana Public Media has been part of this community for more than 75 years. That is something we are proud of.

At the same time, this moment asks something of us.

It asks us to show up for our entire community. It asks us to reflect a wide range of perspectives and experiences, even when that is complex. It asks us to remain a place where people can learn, explore, and connect.

So when we say:

We Are Hoosiers.

We Are Americans.

We Are Public Media.

We are not drawing lines. We are opening the door wider.

No matter how you come to us, whether it is through news, music, storytelling, or education, you are part of what makes this work matter.

Looking ahead

What began as a seasonal campaign has become something more.

It is shaping how we think about our identity and how we work together. It is helping us connect more clearly with the people we serve.

And it will continue to evolve.

Because in the end, “We Are Public Media” only works if it truly includes everyone.

That is what we are building toward. And we are glad you are part of it.

