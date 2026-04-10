A National Stage for WTIU: "Major Taylor: Champion of the Race" Earns National News & Documentary Emmy Award Nomination

There are moments in this work that invite us to pause and take it in.

WTIU’s Major Taylor: Champion of the Race has been nominated for a national News & Documentary Emmy® Award by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in the category of Outstanding Regional Documentary. Being recognized at this level, alongside some of the most respected names in journalism and documentary filmmaking in the country, is an honor for our team and for the community that helped make this film possible.

At its core, this nomination reflects the kind of storytelling we strive for every day. It shows that stories rooted here in Indiana can reach far beyond our region and connect with audiences across the country.

Major Taylor: Champion of the Race tells the story of Marshall “Major” Taylor, a pioneering Black cyclist whose achievements and legacy continue to resonate today. The project was led by Senior Producer/Director Todd Gould, whose vision carried it from concept to completion and shaped the collaborative effort behind it. Dozens of people across WTIU, Indiana Public Media, and Indiana University contributed their talents across production, post-production, music, narration, design, and promotion.

The documentary has already had an extraordinary journey. It earned four Regional Emmy Awards in 2025 and was distributed nationally through American Public Television, reaching nearly 300 markets. It has also been screened in places that reflect its cultural and historical importance, including Capitol Hill and the Indiana Statehouse.

Moments like this remind us why the work matters. They also point us forward.

This recognition builds momentum for future storytelling at WTIU and across Indiana Public Media. It reinforces the importance of continuing to invest in stories that inform, inspire, and connect people.

The 47th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards will take place on May 28 in New York City. We are proud to be part of this year’s group of nominees and grateful to everyone who helped bring this project to life.