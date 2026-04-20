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Station Blog

Cathy Knapp Honored with 2026 Slaymaker Service Award

By Sara Wittmeyer
Published April 20, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Cathy Knapp stands outdoors in front of leafy trees and a building, wearing a denim jacket, hoop earrings, and a warm expression.
Cathy Knapp, of Indiana Public Media

At Indiana Public Media, strong reporting depends on careful research, trusted sources, and a commitment to accuracy. Much of that work happens behind the scenes, and Cathy Knapp has played a central role in supporting it.

On April 17, 2026, Cathy received the 2026 Slaymaker Service Award from the Society of Professional Journalists. The award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to journalism in Indiana and whose work strengthens the field in lasting ways.

A career built on strengthening journalism

Cathy joined WFIU/WTIU in 2016 after a 40-year career at The Indianapolis Star. Since then, she has become an essential part of our newsroom. As a researcher, she helps reporters identify the right sources, locate key documents, verify information, and navigate public records requests.

Her work supports daily reporting as well as long-form projects, including documentaries and investigative series. She has filed hundreds of public records requests, helping ensure transparency and accountability across Indiana.

Impact beyond the byline

Cathy’s knowledge of state government and her extensive network of contacts help reporters ask better questions and pursue more complete stories. She works closely with both experienced journalists and those just starting out, offering guidance that strengthens the final reporting.

She also brings a thoughtful and respectful approach to every interaction. Sources trust her, and that trust carries through to the stories we share with our audience.

A well-earned recognition

The Slaymaker Service Award honors contributions that elevate journalism across the state. Cathy’s work reflects that mission every day. Her impact reaches far beyond any single story, shaping the quality and integrity of reporting throughout our newsroom.

We are proud to celebrate this recognition and grateful for the role Cathy continues to play in our work.

Station Blog
Sara Wittmeyer
Sara Wittmeyer is the News Bureau Chief for WFIU and WTIU. Sara has more than two decades of journalism experience. She led the creation of the converged WFIU/WTIU Newsroom in 2010 and previously served with KBIA at the University of Missouri, WNKU at Northern Kentucky University in Highland Heights, KY, and at WCPO News in Cincinnati.
See stories by Sara Wittmeyer