"Nice Work" Early Summer Arts Calendar
Ah, early summer. It’s my favorite time of year. As the school year winds down and the temperature rises, I feel a renewed sense of joy while I spend days soaking up the sun and nights with friends old and new—usually chatting for hours around a glowing firepit and praying we don’t get eaten alive by mosquitos. It’s prime time for eating fresh food, shopping at farmers markets, seeing live music, checking out festivals, and watching baseball, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into—I, for one, would do anything for a ballpark hotdog.
Summers in Bloomington are especially delightful, but hunting for the best way to spend a summer day can feel daunting amid the community’s vast array of activities and events calendars. Luckily, Nice Work has compiled a shortlist of the best arts events in Bloomington during early summer 2026.
Bloomington Parks & Recreation Summer Launch Party
May 23 at Bryan Park
5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Admission: free
A spotlight on the exciting lineup of events and programs happening throughout Bloomington in Summer 2026 featuring live music and family-friendly activities.
Shakespeare in the Park presents The Taming of the Shrew
May 29-June 7 at Waldron Hill Buskirk Park
Matinees at 2 p.m., evening performances at 7 p.m.
Admission: free
Parents’ Afternoon In
May 31 at the Eskenazi Museum of Art
12 - 2 p.m.
Admission: free
Kids will have the opportunity to engage with art under staff supervision while parents relax with a variety of activities around the museum.
Tuesday Tunes at Hopewell Commons
Every Tuesday beginning June 2
5 - 6:30 p.m.
Admission: free
Artists and genres vary by week, check out the website for the full summer lineup.
Another Revolution by Jacqueline Bircher
June 4-21 at Constellation Playhouse
Matinees at 2 p.m., evening performances at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets available for purchase on the Constellation Stage and Screen website.
1776: A Cabaret-Style Performance by IU Musical Theatre
June 4 at The Bishop Bar
9 p.m.
Admission: free
18+ event, part of the Granfalloon Festival.
Arts Mile Gallery Walk
June 5 on the Bloomington Arts Mile
5 - 8 p.m.
Admission: free
See the Gallery Walk website for gallery details and locations.
Bloomington Handmade Market
June 6 on the Bloomington Square
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: free
Auxiliary to the Boys and Girls Club Strawberry Shortcake Festival
June 11 at Switchyard Park
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Admission: free
Food, family-friendly activities, and live music from Girls Rock’s all-girl indie rock trio The Seratones, featuring singer-songwriter Audrey Rose!
Granfalloon at the Museum
June 11 at the IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Admission: free
An evening at the Museum celebrating creativity and personal expression of all kinds.
Mothra Day Screening of Mothra (1961)
June 12 at the Buskirk Chumley Theater
7 p.m., doors open at 6:30
Admission: $17
By proclamation of the Mayor of Bloomington, the 2nd annual Godzilla Weekend showcases this giant moth that attacks the whole world with fury!
Bloomington Bluegrass Fest
June 13 at Upland Brewing Company
3 - 11 p.m.
Admission: $20 in advance, $25 day-of
Nine bluegrass acts with food and drinks from Upland.
Granfalloon screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch
June 17 at IU Cinema
7 p.m.
Admission: free but ticketed
Happy Hours on the Lawn: City of Bloomington's Juneteenth Celebration with live music
June 19 at Switchyard Park
6 - 8:30 p.m.
Admission: free
Granfalloon Concert Series presents Waxahatchee
June 20 at Switchyard Park
7 p.m., doors open at 5:30
Admission: $43 for lawn tickets
About the creators:
WFIU is proud to provide students with opportunities for hands-on work in public media, and the Nice Work interns are living proof! Holly and I are two of five students on the Nice Work team, along with Danny, Jonah, and Karl. Holly is a freshman from Evansville majoring in international studies and East Asian cultures. She joined the Nice Work team this school year and designs the fabulous graphics for our social media, including the images for this calendar! I began my time at WFIU working on Inner States as a social media coordinator and have since followed Alex Chambers to Nice Work, where I manage web content and occasionally dabble in social media. I’m a senior public relations major and will continue to work on Nice Work as I transition into my first year at Maurer School of Law. We are also both Cox Scholars, a program with a legacy of collaboration with WFIU for students’ career development.