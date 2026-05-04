"Nice Work" Early Summer Arts Calendar

Ah, early summer. It’s my favorite time of year. As the school year winds down and the temperature rises, I feel a renewed sense of joy while I spend days soaking up the sun and nights with friends old and new—usually chatting for hours around a glowing firepit and praying we don’t get eaten alive by mosquitos. It’s prime time for eating fresh food, shopping at farmers markets, seeing live music, checking out festivals, and watching baseball, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into—I, for one, would do anything for a ballpark hotdog.

Summers in Bloomington are especially delightful, but hunting for the best way to spend a summer day can feel daunting amid the community’s vast array of activities and events calendars. Luckily, Nice Work has compiled a shortlist of the best arts events in Bloomington during early summer 2026.

May 23 at Bryan Park

5:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Admission: free

A spotlight on the exciting lineup of events and programs happening throughout Bloomington in Summer 2026 featuring live music and family-friendly activities.

May 29-June 7 at Waldron Hill Buskirk Park

Matinees at 2 p.m., evening performances at 7 p.m.

Admission: free

May 31 at the Eskenazi Museum of Art

12 - 2 p.m.

Admission: free

Kids will have the opportunity to engage with art under staff supervision while parents relax with a variety of activities around the museum.

Every Tuesday beginning June 2

5 - 6:30 p.m.

Admission: free

Artists and genres vary by week, check out the website for the full summer lineup.

June 4-21 at Constellation Playhouse

Matinees at 2 p.m., evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available for purchase on the Constellation Stage and Screen website.

June 4 at The Bishop Bar

9 p.m.

Admission: free

18+ event, part of the Granfalloon Festival.

June 5 on the Bloomington Arts Mile

5 - 8 p.m.

Admission: free

See the Gallery Walk website for gallery details and locations.

June 6 on the Bloomington Square

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission: free

June 11 at Switchyard Park

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Admission: free

Food, family-friendly activities, and live music from Girls Rock’s all-girl indie rock trio The Seratones, featuring singer-songwriter Audrey Rose!

June 11 at the IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Admission: free

An evening at the Museum celebrating creativity and personal expression of all kinds.

June 12 at the Buskirk Chumley Theater

7 p.m., doors open at 6:30

Admission: $17

By proclamation of the Mayor of Bloomington, the 2nd annual Godzilla Weekend showcases this giant moth that attacks the whole world with fury!

June 13 at Upland Brewing Company

3 - 11 p.m.

Admission: $20 in advance, $25 day-of

Nine bluegrass acts with food and drinks from Upland.

June 17 at IU Cinema

7 p.m.

Admission: free but ticketed

June 19 at Switchyard Park

6 - 8:30 p.m.

Admission: free

June 20 at Switchyard Park

7 p.m., doors open at 5:30

Admission: $43 for lawn tickets

About the creators:

WFIU is proud to provide students with opportunities for hands-on work in public media, and the Nice Work interns are living proof! Holly and I are two of five students on the Nice Work team, along with Danny, Jonah, and Karl. Holly is a freshman from Evansville majoring in international studies and East Asian cultures. She joined the Nice Work team this school year and designs the fabulous graphics for our social media, including the images for this calendar! I began my time at WFIU working on Inner States as a social media coordinator and have since followed Alex Chambers to Nice Work, where I manage web content and occasionally dabble in social media. I’m a senior public relations major and will continue to work on Nice Work as I transition into my first year at Maurer School of Law. We are also both Cox Scholars, a program with a legacy of collaboration with WFIU for students’ career development.