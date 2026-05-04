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"Nice Work" Early Summer Arts Calendar

By Holly Wilkerson,
Jillian Blackburn
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT
Illustrated header with a warm sunset gradient background and musical staff lines forming the text “Early Summer Arts 2026 Events Calendar,” with an All IN Blog logo in the lower left corner.

Ah, early summer. It’s my favorite time of year. As the school year winds down and the temperature rises, I feel a renewed sense of joy while I spend days soaking up the sun and nights with friends old and new—usually chatting for hours around a glowing firepit and praying we don’t get eaten alive by mosquitos. It’s prime time for eating fresh food, shopping at farmers markets, seeing live music, checking out festivals, and watching baseball, if that’s the sort of thing you’re into—I, for one, would do anything for a ballpark hotdog.

Summers in Bloomington are especially delightful, but hunting for the best way to spend a summer day can feel daunting amid the community’s vast array of activities and events calendars. Luckily, Nice Work has compiled a shortlist of the best arts events in Bloomington during early summer 2026.

Children playing and running on a grassy lawn in front of a small outdoor stage, with a few adults nearby and trees surrounding the park.
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Bloomington Parks & Recreation Summer Launch Party

May 23 at Bryan Park
5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
Admission: free

A spotlight on the exciting lineup of events and programs happening throughout Bloomington in Summer 2026 featuring live music and family-friendly activities.

Small group of people gathered near an outdoor stage with a curved wooden canopy in a park, with trees and buildings in the background.

Shakespeare in the Park presents The Taming of the Shrew

May 29-June 7 at Waldron Hill Buskirk Park
Matinees at 2 p.m., evening performances at 7 p.m.
Admission: free

Modern museum building with a large red circular sculpture on the lawn, surrounded by trees and walkways on a university campus.

Parents’ Afternoon In

May 31 at the Eskenazi Museum of Art
12 - 2 p.m.
Admission: free

Kids will have the opportunity to engage with art under staff supervision while parents relax with a variety of activities around the museum.

People gathered at an outdoor community event with food trucks, seating areas, and vendor tables, set on a grassy plaza with nearby shops in the background.

Tuesday Tunes at Hopewell Commons

Every Tuesday beginning June 2
5 - 6:30 p.m.
Admission: free

Artists and genres vary by week, check out the website for the full summer lineup.

Constellation Stage & Screen

 Another Revolution by Jacqueline Bircher

June 4-21 at Constellation Playhouse
Matinees at 2 p.m., evening performances at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets available for purchase on the Constellation Stage and Screen website.

Street view of The Bishop music venue with a red exterior and marquee sign, lined with storefronts, trees, and parked bicycles along a downtown sidewalk.
Indiana Daily Student

1776: A Cabaret-Style Performance by IU Musical Theatre

June 4 at The Bishop Bar
9 p.m.
Admission: free

18+ event, part of the Granfalloon Festival.

Banner on a streetlight promoting Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington’s Entertainment and Arts District, listing attractions like theaters, galleries, and performances.

Arts Mile Gallery Walk

June 5 on the Bloomington Arts Mile
5 - 8 p.m.
Admission: free

See the Gallery Walk website for gallery details and locations.

Crowd of people walking along a closed-off downtown street lined with tents and booths, browsing vendors at an outdoor market or festival.
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Bloomington Handmade Market

June 6 on the Bloomington Square
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Admission: free

Stone entrance sign for Switchyard Park in Bloomington, with landscaping in the foreground and a pedestrian bridge and street in the background.

Auxiliary to the Boys and Girls Club Strawberry Shortcake Festival

June 11 at Switchyard Park
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Admission: free

Food, family-friendly activities, and live music from Girls Rock’s all-girl indie rock trio The Seratones, featuring singer-songwriter Audrey Rose!

Exterior of a modern arts venue with posters displayed in the windows, featuring a wide entrance, steps, and accessibility ramps.

Granfalloon at the Museum

June 11 at the IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology
5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
Admission: free

An evening at the Museum celebrating creativity and personal expression of all kinds.

A marquee on the Buskirk-Chumley Theatre in Bloomington.

Mothra Day Screening of Mothra (1961)

June 12 at the Buskirk Chumley Theater
7 p.m., doors open at 6:30
Admission: $17

By proclamation of the Mayor of Bloomington, the 2nd annual Godzilla Weekend showcases this giant moth that attacks the whole world with fury!

Bloomington Bluegrass Fest

June 13 at Upland Brewing Company
3 - 11 p.m.
Admission: $20 in advance, $25 day-of

Nine bluegrass acts with food and drinks from Upland.

Granfalloon screening of Hedwig and the Angry Inch

June 17 at IU Cinema
7 p.m.
Admission: free but ticketed

Stone entrance sign for Switchyard Park in Bloomington, with landscaping in the foreground and a pedestrian bridge and street in the background.

Happy Hours on the Lawn: City of Bloomington's Juneteenth Celebration with live music

June 19 at Switchyard Park
6 - 8:30 p.m.
Admission: free

Stone entrance sign for Switchyard Park in Bloomington, with landscaping in the foreground and a pedestrian bridge and street in the background.

Granfalloon Concert Series presents Waxahatchee

June 20 at Switchyard Park
7 p.m., doors open at 5:30
Admission: $43 for lawn tickets

About the creators: 

WFIU is proud to provide students with opportunities for hands-on work in public media, and the Nice Work interns are living proof! Holly and I are two of five students on the Nice Work team, along with Danny, Jonah, and Karl. Holly is a freshman from Evansville majoring in international studies and East Asian cultures. She joined the Nice Work team this school year and designs the fabulous graphics for our social media, including the images for this calendar! I began my time at WFIU working on Inner States as a social media coordinator and have since followed Alex Chambers to Nice Work, where I manage web content and occasionally dabble in social media. I’m a senior public relations major and will continue to work on Nice Work as I transition into my first year at Maurer School of Law. We are also both Cox Scholars, a program with a legacy of collaboration with WFIU for students’ career development.

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Holly Wilkerson
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Jillian Blackburn
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