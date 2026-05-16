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7th Annual Vandalia Community Preservation Association Strawberry Fest Fundraiser

7th Annual Vandalia Community Preservation Association Strawberry Fest Fundraiser

Vandalia Community Preservation Association 7th Annual Strawberry Fest fundraiser, with strawberry shortcake, ice cream and bottled water served in the one-room schoolhouse (2:00 - 4:00 pm), and live entertainment by the talented and acclaimed bluegrass fusion group, Blue Flame, in the historic chapel (2:30 - 4:00 pm). Admission is $12 for adults ($5 for children age 10 and under) and covers the entire event.

All funds raised are dedicated to the preservation and maintenance of the historic Vandalia chapel and schoolhouse (listed in the National Register of Historic Places).

[INDIANA's historic village of Vandalia is located at 5471Vandalia Road in Owen County--6 miles west of Spencer.)

Historic village of Vandalia 6 miles west of Spencer, IN (Owen County)
Adults $12; Children (10 &amp; under) $5
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Vandalia Community Preservation Association
vandaliacpaorg@gmail.com
http://vandaliacpa.org

Artist Group Info

Blue Flame
https://www.facebook.com/people/Blue-Flame-Music/100081638850187/
Historic village of Vandalia 6 miles west of Spencer, IN (Owen County)
5471 Vandalia Road (Vandalia, Indiana)
Spencer, Indiana 47460
vandaliacpaorg@gmail.com
http://vandaliacpa.org