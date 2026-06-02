Animal Hour at WonderLab
Animal Hour at WonderLab
Get closer to the wild side with Animal Hour and Dive Deeper! These weekly programs let you chat with WonderLab’s animal experts, discover what it takes to care for creatures from around the globe, and meet snakes, lizards, insects, arachnids, and more—up close and out of their habitats.
Animal Hour takes place on most Fridays, while Dive Deeper happens on the last Friday of each month at WonderLab’s stunning coral reef aquarium.
WonderLab Science Museum
0-14.50
Every week through Sep 25, 2026.
Friday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th StBloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org