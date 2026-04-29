Author Event with Kristen Argyres

Join us for an evening with local author Kristen Argyres to celebrate the release of her new book, My Thorns for Your Roses. For this event, Kristen will be in conversation with bookseller Hannah.

ABOUT THE BOOK:

True love takes many forms.

As one of the few survivors of her generation, Lark wants to live a quiet, peaceful life. All she needs is a tolerable husband. On her 24th birthday, Lark offends the local faerie lord, the shapeshifter Tamlin, who punishes her with a rose rooted in her flesh.

In her efforts to convince Tamlin to undo his handiwork, Lark visits the forest daily and discovers the breathtaking and terrifying wonders of his realm. Despite her pragmatic nature tugging her toward a mortal huntsman, Lark falls for Tamlin.

After a near-fatal accident exposes Tamlin's cruel deception, Lark moves to the capital to accept a marriage of convenience. Yet when she learns of Tamlin's capture, Lark must choose whether to secure her future or risk it all to save the love of her life from his cannibal ex.

MY THORNS FOR YOUR ROSES is a "Tam Lin" retelling written in the spirit of the Scottish faerie tale and folksong - for readers who enjoyed the fae in Heather Fawcett's EMILY WILDE series, retellings like Naomi Novik's SPINNING SILVER, and the complicated family dynamics of Kell Woods' AFTER THE FOREST and UPON A STARLIT TIDE.

Book cover artist: Yinan Sun (Grey)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Kristen is a 30-something mom of two and wife of her wife. She was born and raised in the Midwest, USA, and has always loved reading and story-telling. Among her fanfiction readers, she built a reputation for writing characters that "act like real people," causing readers to throw their phones across the room (and immediately retrieve it to see what happens next), and the re-readability of her works to catch missed details.

After writing over a million words of fanfiction, Kristen decided to delve into the world of original works. Her favorite genres are faerie tale retellings and romantasies.

