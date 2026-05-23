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Friday Nights at Morgenstern Books - Bring Your Own Craft

Friday Nights at Morgenstern Books - Bring Your Own Craft

Calling all crafters! Bring your craft or hobby of choice and a few friends to our café and spend your night crafting with others. It doesn't matter if you knit, crochet, collage, or make friendship bracelets... come be creative with us!

Morgenstern Books
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/