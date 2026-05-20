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Half-Price Admission Day

Half-Price Admission Day

WonderLab will be open to the public on Labor Day with half-priced admission. Please note: administration offices will be closed.

Give Back While You Visit: Food Drive for Pantry 279
Donation boxes for canned food and non-perishables will be available at the front desk from July 25th, 2026 – September 7th, 2026, during WonderLab’s open hours.

Play, explore, and give back—let’s make a difference together!

NOTE: The special event, DinoLab: Dig, Build, Learn, is also happening on Monday, September 7.

WonderLab Science Museum
0-7.25
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 7 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org
https://wonderlab.org/