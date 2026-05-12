History Hour: Plowing Through the Competition: The Olivers and the Chilled Plow

Step back in time with History Hour at The Barker Mansion.

Deputy Executive Director, Kristie Erickson, and Curator of Copshaholm, Amber Gabel, will present the history of the Oliver Chilled Plow Works of South Bend. In 1857, James Oliver invented the chilled plow, revolutionizing agriculture. His son, J. D., made the company a global name, and the Oliver plow became the best-selling plow in the world. Erickson and Gabel will discuss the plow works as well as the history of the Oliver family, their continuing legacy, and their home in South Bend, called Copshaholm.

Guest Speakers:

Kristie Erickson, Deputy Executive Director

Kristie Erickson is the Deputy Executive Director at The History Museum and has been with the museum for 18 years. Born in South Bend, Kristie attended Purdue University as well as Yale University and worked as Curator of Copshaholm before becoming Deputy Director in 2018. Though today she has much broader responsibilities, her history with Copshaholm and the Oliver family means they hold a special place in her heart.

Amber Gabel, Curator of Copshaholm

Amber Gabel is the Curator of Copshaholm at The History Museum. She is an Ohio native who moved to South Bend three years ago when she accepted a position at the Museum. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in History and a Master’s in Library & Information Science from Kent State University. She previously worked as a tour guide and librarian at the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Library & Museums in Fremont, Ohio. Taking care of a historic home is challenging and a big responsibility, but she enjoys knowing she is helping preserve it for future generations.