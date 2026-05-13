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History Hour – Revolution in the White City: How the Fourth of July was celebrated at the 1893 World’s Fair

History Hour – Revolution in the White City: How the Fourth of July was celebrated at the 1893 World’s Fair

Step back in time with History Hour at The Barker Mansion.

Independence Day at the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago was remembered as “the greatest Fourth of July celebration in the nation’s history.” A record crowd filled Jackson Park to hear patriotic speeches and music, honor two Liberty Bells, see the Declaration of Independence, and watch a parade of nations march down the Midway Plaisance. At night, the Ferris Wheel was set on fire and an astounding fireworks show decorated the skies above the White City.

Speaker, Scott Cummings, is an independent researcher who publishes worldsfairchicago1893.com, an educational website devoted to the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition. When not exploring the White City, he has served on the Board of Directors of the International Wizard of Oz Club and as editor-in-chief of its journal. He writes articles and presents talks on a wide range of topics, including obscure theater shows, author L. Frank Baum, and the history of the Chicago fairgrounds.

The Barker Mansion
$20-$30
12:00 PM - 12:45 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Barker Mansion
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org
The Barker Mansion
631 Washington St.
Michigan City, Indiana 46360
2198731520
events@barkermansion.org
https://barkermansion.org/