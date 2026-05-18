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Introduction to Local Museology

Introduction to Local Museology

Museums have a history spanning over 250 years and come in a variety of subjects, found all around the world. But how did they originate, and what purpose do they serve? Introduction to Local Museology explores museums as cultural institutions and discusses their significance for both culture and individuals.

In this course, students will have the opportunity to visit four local museums: IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology, Monroe County History Center, WonderLab Museum of Science, Health, and Technology, and IU's Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Museum of Art. At each museum, participants will (1) explore what each has to offer and (2) engage in conversations with leading local museum professionals to gain a deeper understanding of how museums operate.

Along with these museum visits, the course will be facilitated by local artist and retired IU Bloomington faculty member, Frank Lewis, who taught courses in museum management with the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Frank will lead the first and last class meetings at the Ivy Tech Bloomington Main Campus, with visits in between for behind-the-scenes tours of local museums and discussions about the dynamic pasts, presents, and futures of these institutions.

NOTE: Participants will be responsible for their own transportation and parking for our museum trips on July 22, July 29, August 5, and August 12, but will not be required to pay any admission fees for our visits.

Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington (Center for Lifelong Learning)
$85
Every week through Aug 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
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Artist Group Info

edugan4@ivytech.edu
Ivy Tech Community College Bloomington (Center for Lifelong Learning)
200 Daniels Way
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
812-330-4400
lifelonglearning@ivytech.edu
ivytech.edu/cll