Life Framer’s Series Award Winner Opening Reception | Francsico Gonzalez Camacho

In his series, You can’t enter the same river twice, Francsico Gonzalez Camacho wanders through the Finnish landscape, looking at the natural world as a gate that opens into the realm of the unconscious. Camacho approaches photographic printing like an alchemist; his observations are brought to life in small, meticulously crafted prints. Using old processes, he makes new and nontraditional landscapes.

Camacho is the winner of this year’s prestigious Life Framer’s Series Award, juried by Mia Dalglish and Lisa Woodward. This competition receives submissions from all around the world, and one exceptional series is selected each year for a solo exhibition.

Opening Reception

During Fourth and Rogers Block Party!

Friday, June 5th 5-9pm FREE - open to the public

On View

June 5 - August 28

Gallery Open Hours: Tues - Sat 11 - 5