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Mind Yo’ Business: Live Podcast Recording with Brian Dorsey

Mind Yo’ Business: Live Podcast Recording with Brian Dorsey

Mind Yo' Business enters its ninth season with live tapings of the podcast. While entrepreneurial focused, this podcast welcomes guests from all over the U.S., to share their experiences trying to grow in their own field. This includes Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 executives, small business start-ups, non-profit organizational leaders, and well-established journalists, movie producers, comedians, and artists. This month's guest details are listed here and we hope to see you at Morgenstern Books!
Guest: Brian Dorsey of Meineke Car Care Centers

Morgenstern Books
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Morgenstern Books
849 S Auto Mall Rd
Bloomington, Indiana 47401
8126767323
events@morgensternbooks.com
https://morgensternbooks.com/