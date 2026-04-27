National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration
National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration
Join us as we honor and celebrate the cancer survivors in our community on Sunday, June 7th at noon at Switchyard Park Pavillion. Lunch, sweet treats, and refreshments will be available. This free, family-friendly event will include kids’ activities, chair massage, music, and community cancer resource experts and more!
Switchyard Park Pavillion
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Cancer Support Community of South Central Indiana
812-233-3286
katie@cancersupportscin.org
Switchyard Park Pavillion
1601 S Rogers StreetBloomington, Indiana 47403
812-727-5228
contact@makevention.org