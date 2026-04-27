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National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

National Cancer Survivors Day Celebration

Join us as we honor and celebrate the cancer survivors in our community on Sunday, June 7th at noon at Switchyard Park Pavillion. Lunch, sweet treats, and refreshments will be available. This free, family-friendly event will include kids’ activities, chair massage, music, and community cancer resource experts and more!

Switchyard Park Pavillion
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 7 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cancer Support Community of South Central Indiana
812-233-3286
katie@cancersupportscin.org
https://cancersupportscin.org/
Switchyard Park Pavillion
1601 S Rogers Street
Bloomington, Indiana 47403
812-727-5228
contact@makevention.org
http://www.makevention.org