Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum
Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum
June is for pollinators!
Join the Wylie House Museum every Saturday in June for a Native Bee Tea Party! Everyone knows the industrious honeybee – but have you met any of the 430+ native bee species that live in Indiana? Learn about a few species of these bees and set up a tea party (pollinator watering station) for the bees in your backyard.
Did you know? - IU Bloomington has been certified as a Bee Campus USA affiliate!
Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum tour hours.
Wylie House Museum
Every week through Jun 27, 2026.
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Saturday: 11:00 AM - 02:00 PM
Event Supported By
Wylie House Museum
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu
Artist Group Info
mnmajowicz@gmail.com
Wylie House Museum
307 E. 2nd St.Bloomington, Indiana 47401
812-855-6224
libwylie@iu.edu