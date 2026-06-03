Saturday Crafternoon at the Wylie House Museum

June is for pollinators!

Join the Wylie House Museum every Saturday in June for a Native Bee Tea Party! Everyone knows the industrious honeybee – but have you met any of the 430+ native bee species that live in Indiana? Learn about a few species of these bees and set up a tea party (pollinator watering station) for the bees in your backyard.

Did you know? - IU Bloomington has been certified as a Bee Campus USA affiliate!

Saturday Crafternoons are a free event for families, students, and friends of all ages! Activities change monthly. Check the Wylie House Museum socials and website for updated information, parking information, and museum tour hours.

