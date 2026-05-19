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Science of Art: Harp Start

Science of Art: Harp Start

Science of Art: Harp Start is a special Super Sunday event at WonderLab Museum, inviting families to discover the beauty and science of the harp. Enjoy short performances by talented harpists, then get hands-on as you explore this enchanting instrument up close and ask all your questions. Special harp-themed activities will also be available in the gallery for curious minds of all ages. In partnership with the USA International Harp Competition.

WonderLab Science Museum
0-10
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org
https://wonderlab.org/