STEM Saturday at WonderLab
STEM Saturday at WonderLab
Each week, STEM Saturday invites kids and caregivers to explore science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on fun that sparks curiosity and creativity—turning learning into a true adventure.
First Saturday of the month, S for Science.
Second Saturday of the month, T for Technology
Third Saturday of the month, E for Engineering
Fourth Saturday of the month, M for Math
Any fifth Saturday of a month is, M for Maker
Recommended Ages: STEM Saturday is designed for ages 5 and up and their caregivers.
WonderLab Science Museum
0-14.50
Every week through Sep 26, 2026.
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 03:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Event Supported By
WonderLab Science Museum
(812)337-1337
writeus@wonderlab.org
WonderLab Science Museum
308 W 4th StBloomington, Indiana 47404
(812) 337-1337
publicrelations@wonderlab.org