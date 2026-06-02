STEM Saturday at WonderLab

Each week, STEM Saturday invites kids and caregivers to explore science, technology, engineering, and math through hands-on fun that sparks curiosity and creativity—turning learning into a true adventure.

First Saturday of the month, S for Science.

Second Saturday of the month, T for Technology

Third Saturday of the month, E for Engineering

Fourth Saturday of the month, M for Math

Any fifth Saturday of a month is, M for Maker

Recommended Ages: STEM Saturday is designed for ages 5 and up and their caregivers.