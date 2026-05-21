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Traveling Town Hall with Mayor Thomson

Traveling Town Hall with Mayor Thomson

Join Mayor Kerry Thomson for the District 6 Traveling Town Hall on Monday, June 15th, 2026, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Monroe County History Center, 202 E 6th St, Bloomington, IN 47408.

This event offers residents the chance to connect directly with City leaders, ask questions, and learn more about key projects and city services.

The evening will begin with brief updates from the Mayor, followed by a Q&A session based on submitted questions. If time allows, the event will conclude with live questions from attendees.

Traveling Town Halls are held in a different district every other month as part of the City’s commitment to transparent, accessible government. Anyone interested in how city services are delivered is encouraged to attend.

The meeting will be broadcast live on Community Access Television Services (CATS) and available for on-demand viewing at catstv.net.

Monroe County History Center
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

City of Bloomington
812-349-3433
michelle.moss@bloomington.in.gov
https://www.bloomingtonvolunteernetwork.org/event/detail/?event_id=112259
Monroe County History Center
202 E 6th St
Bloomington, Indiana 47408