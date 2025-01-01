Treatment

Doctors and therapists disagree on the best form of treatment for opioid and heroin addiction. Some advocate for medication assistance during treatment, and others call for a total detoxification.

Medication-assisted treatment could include methadone, buprenorphine, naltrexone or others. These are usually used along with counseling.

Naloxone is a drug that can be administered to someone experiencing an opioid overdose. It blocks the opioid receptors in the brain, often saving the person’s life and allowing them to seek medical treatment.

It is now legal to purchase naloxone in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana pharmacies without a doctor’s prescription. Many law enforcement and first responder agencies have begun training their officers to administer the drug.