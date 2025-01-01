Gennett Historical Musical Profile: Louis Armstrong – Legendary American Entertainer / First Recorded Solo at the Gennett Studios in 1923

“When Armstrong plays his first recorded solo on “Chimes Blues” at the Gennett studios, you hear not only the clarity and brilliance of this immense, new musical talent. You hear, for the very first time, the future of what jazz music could be and one day would become. It was the signal that everything we thought we understood about American music was about to change.” – Gary Giddins, Jazz Critic