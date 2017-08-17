Audio/Video
- Live Q&A; with WTIU producer Todd Gould, and Dr. Tyron Cooper, three-time Emmy Award winner and director of the Archives of African American Music and Culture
- Producer Todd Gould interviewed on WFIU’s Just You & Me
Books
- Brothers, Thomas, Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism, W.W. Norton and Company © 2014.
- Brothers, Thomas, Louis Armstrong’s New Orleans, W.W. Norton and Company, © 2006.
- Carmichael, Hoagy, The Stardust Road/Sometimes I Wonder– Da Capo Press © 1999.
- Cusic, Don, Gene Autry: His Life and Career, McFarland & Company © 2007.
- Dahan, Charlie B., and Linda Gennett Irmscher, Images of America: Gennett Records and Starr Piano, Arcadia Publishing © 2016.
- Evans, David, Big Road Blues: Tradition and Creativity in the Folk Blues, Da Capo Press © 1982.
- Evans, Philip R. and Linda K., Bix: The Leon Bix Beiderbecke Story, Prelike Press © 1998.
- Gioia, Ted, Delta Blues: The Life and Times of the Mississippi Masters who Revolutionized American Music, W.W. Norton and Company © 2008.
- Gould, Todd, For Gold and Glory: Charlie Wiggins and the African-American Racing Car Circuit, Indiana University Press © 2002.
- Harris, Michael W., The Rise of Gospel Blues: The Music of Thomas Andrew Dorsey in the Urban Church, Oxford Press © 1992.
- Jones, Loyal, Radio’s Kentucky Mountain Boy: Bradley Kincaid, Berea College Appalachian Center © 1980.
- Kennedy, Rick, Jelly Roll, Bix & Hoagy: Gennett Records and the Rise of America’s Musical Grassroots– Indiana University Press © 2013.
- Kenney, William Howland, Chicago Jazz: A Cultural History, 1904-1930, Oxford Press © 1993.
- King, Susan E. and Thomas D. Hamm, Images of America: Richmond, Indiana, Arcadia Publishing © 2015.
- Lomax, Alan, The Land Where the Blues Began, The New Press © 1993.
- Lomax, Alan, Mister Jelly Roll: The Fortunes of Jelly Roll Morton, New Orleans Creole and “Inventor of Jazz,”Pantheon Press © 1993.
- Miller, Karl Hagstrom, Segregating Sound: Inventing Folk and Pop Music in the Age of Jim Crow, Duke University Press © 2010.
- Powers, Ann, Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music, HarperCollins Publishers © 2017.
- Remsberg, Rich, Hard Luck Blues: Roots Music Photographs from the Great Depression, University of Illinois Press © 2010.
- Rust, B.A.L. and Walter C. Allen, King Joe Oliver, the Jazz Book Club © 1957.
- Schiedt, Duncan, The Jazz State of Indiana– Indiana Historical Society Press © 1999.
- Sudhalter, Richard M., Stardust Melody: The Life and Music of Hoagy Carmichael – Oxford University Press © 2002.
- Sutton, Allan, Race Records and the American Recording Industry, 1919-1945,Mainspring Press © 2016.
- Sutton, Allan, Recording the Twenties: The Evolution of the American Recording Industry, 1920-29, Mainspring Press © 2008.
- Uzzel, Robert, Blind Lemon Jefferson: His Life, His Death, and His Legacy, Eakin Press © 1995.
- Ward, Brian and Patrick Huber, A&R; Pioneers: Architects of American Roots Music on Records, Country Music Foundation Press © 2018.
- Ward, Geoffrey C. and Ken Burns, Jazz: A History of America’s Music, Alfred A. Knopf © 2000.
- Wynne, Ben, In Tune: Charley Patton, Jimmie Rodgers and the Roots of American Music, Louisiana State University Press © 2014.
Recordings
- Gennett Jazz, 1922 – 1930, Various Artists, JSP Records © 2009.
- Gennett Old Time Music: Classic Country Recordings, 1927 – 1934, Various Artists, JSP Records © 2010.
- Gennett Rarities: Recorded in Birmingham, AL and Richmond, IN, 1927-1929, Various Artists, Jazz Oracle © 1998.
- Gennett Records: Greatest Hits, Volume 1, Various Artists, Starr-Gennett Foundation © 2007.
- Gennett Records: Greatest Hits, Volume 2, Various Artists, Starr-Gennett Foundation © 2008.
- Hot Dance on Gennett: The Actual Music of the Roaring Twenties, Various Artists, Vintage Music Productions © 2007.
- King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band with Louis Armstrong – The Complete Gennett Recordings, 1923, King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, Book of the Month Records © 1992.
- Timeless Historical Presents Those Fabulous Gennetts, 1923-25, Various Artists, Timeless Holland © 2000.
- Timeless Historical Presents Those Fabulous Gennetts II, 1922-25, Various Artists, Timeless Holland, © 2000.
Discography
- Charlie B. Dahan, a Professor in the Department of Recording Industry at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN, maintains a comprehensive discography of the Gennett recording archives. The discography can be accessed at gennettdiscography.com.
Educational Resources
- American Roots Music: Tapping the Roots of American Music – A Teacher’s Guide, Lesson Plans and Bibliography, http://www.pbs.org/americanrootsmusic/pbs_arm_into_the_classroom.html
- Archives of African-American Music and Culture, Indiana University Online Archive and Link to Special Collections, https://aaamc.indiana.edu/More-Resources
- Blues Classroom: “The Blues” National Educational Outreach Campaign, Lesson Plans and Teachers’ Guide, http://www.pbs.org/theblues/classroom.html
- Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum: Teacher Resources – Digital Resource Portal, https://countrymusichalloffame.org/contentpages/teacher-resources#.Ww7RU9Mvz-Y
- “Groovin’ To Jazz” Lesson Plans, The National Museum of American History – The Smithsonian Institution, http://americanhistory.si.edu/smithsonian-jazz
- Let Freedom Swing: Jazz for Young People: Jazz and Democracy, Jazz and the Great Migration, Jazz and Civil Rights– On Tour Concert Classroom Resource Guide, published by Jazz at Lincoln Center, https://academy.jazz.org/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/17-18_JFYP_Concert-Resource-Guide.pdf
- National Association for Music Education – Curriculum Units, Music Educator Certification, Music in Our Schools Program, https://nafme.org/