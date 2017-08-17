© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
The Music Makers of Gennett Records
  • Brothers, Thomas, Louis Armstrong: Master of Modernism, W.W. Norton and Company © 2014.
  • Brothers, Thomas, Louis Armstrong’s New Orleans, W.W. Norton and Company, © 2006.
  • Carmichael, Hoagy, The Stardust Road/Sometimes I Wonder– Da Capo Press © 1999.
  • Cusic, Don, Gene Autry: His Life and Career, McFarland & Company © 2007.
  • Dahan, Charlie B., and Linda Gennett Irmscher, Images of America: Gennett Records and Starr Piano, Arcadia Publishing © 2016.
  • Evans, David, Big Road Blues: Tradition and Creativity in the Folk Blues, Da Capo Press © 1982.
  • Evans, Philip R. and Linda K., Bix: The Leon Bix Beiderbecke Story, Prelike Press © 1998.
  • Gioia, Ted, Delta Blues: The Life and Times of the Mississippi Masters who Revolutionized American Music, W.W. Norton and Company © 2008.
  • Gould, Todd, For Gold and Glory: Charlie Wiggins and the African-American Racing Car Circuit, Indiana University Press © 2002.
  • Harris, Michael W., The Rise of Gospel Blues: The Music of Thomas Andrew Dorsey in the Urban Church, Oxford Press © 1992.
  • Jones, Loyal, Radio’s Kentucky Mountain Boy: Bradley Kincaid, Berea College Appalachian Center © 1980.
  • Kennedy, Rick, Jelly Roll, Bix & Hoagy: Gennett Records and the Rise of America’s Musical Grassroots– Indiana University Press © 2013.
  • Kenney, William Howland, Chicago Jazz: A Cultural History, 1904-1930, Oxford Press © 1993.
  • King, Susan E. and Thomas D. Hamm, Images of America: Richmond, Indiana, Arcadia Publishing © 2015.
  • Lomax, Alan, The Land Where the Blues Began, The New Press © 1993.
  • Lomax, Alan, Mister Jelly Roll: The Fortunes of Jelly Roll Morton, New Orleans Creole and “Inventor of Jazz,”Pantheon Press © 1993.
  • Miller, Karl Hagstrom, Segregating Sound: Inventing Folk and Pop Music in the Age of Jim Crow, Duke University Press © 2010.
  • Powers, Ann, Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music, HarperCollins Publishers © 2017.
  • Remsberg, Rich, Hard Luck Blues: Roots Music Photographs from the Great Depression, University of Illinois Press © 2010.
  • Rust, B.A.L. and Walter C. Allen, King Joe Oliver, the Jazz Book Club © 1957.
  • Schiedt, Duncan, The Jazz State of Indiana– Indiana Historical Society Press © 1999.
  • Sudhalter, Richard M., Stardust Melody: The Life and Music of Hoagy Carmichael – Oxford University Press © 2002.
  • Sutton, Allan, Race Records and the American Recording Industry, 1919-1945,Mainspring Press © 2016.
  • Sutton, Allan, Recording the Twenties: The Evolution of the American Recording Industry, 1920-29, Mainspring Press © 2008.
  • Uzzel, Robert, Blind Lemon Jefferson: His Life, His Death, and His Legacy, Eakin Press © 1995.
  • Ward, Brian and Patrick Huber, A&R; Pioneers: Architects of American Roots Music on Records, Country Music Foundation Press © 2018.
  • Ward, Geoffrey C. and Ken Burns, Jazz: A History of America’s Music, Alfred A. Knopf © 2000.
  • Wynne, Ben, In Tune: Charley Patton, Jimmie Rodgers and the Roots of American Music, Louisiana State University Press © 2014.

Recordings

  • Gennett Jazz, 1922 – 1930, Various Artists, JSP Records © 2009.
  • Gennett Old Time Music: Classic Country Recordings, 1927 – 1934, Various Artists, JSP Records © 2010.
  • Gennett Rarities: Recorded in Birmingham, AL and Richmond, IN, 1927-1929, Various Artists, Jazz Oracle © 1998.
  • Gennett Records: Greatest Hits, Volume 1, Various Artists, Starr-Gennett Foundation © 2007.
  • Gennett Records: Greatest Hits, Volume 2, Various Artists, Starr-Gennett Foundation © 2008.
  • Hot Dance on Gennett: The Actual Music of the Roaring Twenties, Various Artists, Vintage Music Productions © 2007.
  • King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band with Louis Armstrong – The Complete Gennett Recordings, 1923, King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band, Book of the Month Records © 1992.
  • Timeless Historical Presents Those Fabulous Gennetts, 1923-25, Various Artists, Timeless Holland © 2000.
  • Timeless Historical Presents Those Fabulous Gennetts II, 1922-25, Various Artists, Timeless Holland, © 2000.

Discography

  • Charlie B. Dahan, a Professor in the Department of Recording Industry at Middle Tennessee State University in Nashville, TN, maintains a comprehensive discography of the Gennett recording archives. The discography can be accessed at gennettdiscography.com.

Educational Resources

