In Shadows of Innocence: Sexual Assault Among Indiana’s Youth, we take a look at the high rate of sexual assault in Indiana, and we’ll also look at states that are doing much better to find out what they’re doing differently. The ultimate purpose is to create awareness about how Indiana schools are preventing sexual assault and inspire discussion about whether policy changes are needed.
