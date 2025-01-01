Sexual Assault Prevention Organizations
- Fair Haven Center for Women
- Fort Wayne Women’s Bureau
- Indiana Coalition Against Sexual Assault
- Middle Way House
Additional providers by county.
Academic Studies
- CEEP Study (2012)
- The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (2010)
- “Sexting” by Youth (2010)
- A State Free of Sexual Violence: Goals and Outcomes (2010)
- Female Victims of Violence: Crimes against females by intimate partners (2009)
- Youth Risk behavior Surveillance (2009)
- A State Free of Sexual Violence: Prevention Strategies (2009)
- Female Victimization in Indiana (2008)
- Addictive Behaviors: alcohol related sexual assaults (2006)
- Adult Sexual Assault: Prevalence, symptomatology, and sex differences in the general population (2004)
- Costs of intimate partner violence against women in the US (2003)
- Rape in Indiana: What is rape and who it affects (2003)
- Gender Differences in Victim and Crime Characteristics of Sexual Assaults (2002)
- The Sexual Victimization of College Women (2000)
- How often does sexual assault occur?