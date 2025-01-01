When Steele was at the height of his popularity, he would often head off into the woods and paint three or four original works on canvas each and every day. He often liked to rise at 4:00 am and head out into the wilderness, in order to take full advantage of what the sunlight and the elements offered him throughout the entire scope of the day.
Below are examples from the Steele Gallery – some of which garnered national and international awards, while others simply captured the dignified beauty of a portrait or memorable landscape.
1 of 17 — Cows by the Stream 1895.jpg
Cows by the Stream - 1895
2 of 17 — Flower Garden at Brookville 1901.jpg
Flower Garden at Brookville - 1901
3 of 17 — House of the Singing Winds 1922.jpg
House of the Singing Winds - 1922
4 of 17 — Monument in the Snow 1918.jpg
Monument in the Snow - 1918
5 of 17 — November Harmony 1893.jpg
November Harmony - 1893
6 of 17 — Pleasant Run 1887.jpg
Pleasant Run - 1887
7 of 17 — portrait-of-daisy-1891.jpg
Portrait of Daisy 1891
8 of 17 — Portrait of Daisy 1891.jpg
Daisy by the River - 1891
Margaret “Daisy” Steele, was the middle child of the three children of T. C. Steele and Mary Elizabeth Lakin.
Margaret “Daisy” Steele, was the middle child of the three children of T. C. Steele and Mary Elizabeth Lakin.
9 of 17 — Portrait of James Whitcomb Riley 1891.jpg
Portrait of James Whitcomb Riley - 1891
10 of 17 — Road to Schleissheim 1882.jpg
Road to Schleissheim - 1882
11 of 17 — Selma in the Garden.jpg
Selma in the Garden
Painting by T.C. Steele of his wife Selma working in a garden at their home in Nashville.
Painting by T.C. Steele of his wife Selma working in a garden at their home in Nashville.
12 of 17 — The Bloom of the Grape 1893.jpg
The Bloom of the Grape - 1893
13 of 17 — The Boatman 1884.jpg
The Boatman - 1884
14 of 17 — The Brook in the Woods 1889.jpg
The Brook in the Woods - 1889
15 of 17 — The Poplars 1914.jpg
The Poplars - 1914
16 of 17 — The Shades 1888.jpg
The Shades - 1888
17 of 17 — Vernon Beeches 1892.jpg
Vernon Beeches - 1892
Images courtesy Indiana State Museum and State Historic Sites.