When Steele was at the height of his popularity, he would often head off into the woods and paint three or four original works on canvas each and every day. He often liked to rise at 4:00 am and head out into the wilderness, in order to take full advantage of what the sunlight and the elements offered him throughout the entire scope of the day.

Below are examples from the Steele Gallery – some of which garnered national and international awards, while others simply captured the dignified beauty of a portrait or memorable landscape.

An Impressionist landscape painting titled 'Cows by the Stream' by Theodore Clement Steele, depicting a peaceful autumn scene with two cows grazing by a reflective stream, surrounded by trees with vibrant fall foliage
1 of 17  — Cows by the Stream 1895.jpg
Cows by the Stream - 1895
An oil painting by Theodore Clement Steele titled "Flower Garden at Brookville" depicts a vibrant garden scene with a woman in a dark dress standing amidst green foliage and blooming yellow flowers, possibly sunflowers. In the background, a house with a red roof is visible on the left, and rolling hills or distant structures are suggested under a bright sky. The foreground is dominated by lush green grass and the colorful flowerbeds
2 of 17  — Flower Garden at Brookville 1901.jpg
Flower Garden at Brookville - 1901
A snowy landscape painting depicts a red-roofed house nestled among tall, bare trees with golden-brown leaves clinging to some branches, under a clear blue sky. The foreground is covered in snow, leading up to the house and a snow-dusted hillside. This artwork is titled "House of the Singing Winds" by Theodore Clement Steele.
3 of 17  — House of the Singing Winds 1922.jpg
House of the Singing Winds - 1922
An oil painting titled 'Monument in the Snow' by T. C. Steele, depicting Monument Circle and the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Indianapolis covered in snow, with figures walking on the snow-covered ground."
4 of 17  — Monument in the Snow 1918.jpg
Monument in the Snow - 1918
An Impressionist landscape painting by Theodore Clement Steele titled 'November's Harmony,' depicting a vibrant autumn scene with trees displaying rich red and orange foliage, a path leading through a field of golden grasses, and a body of water in the background under a bright sky.
5 of 17  — November Harmony 1893.jpg
November Harmony - 1893
Oil painting titled 'Pleasant Run' by Theodore Clement Steele, depicting a dark, moody landscape with a winding stream or river in the foreground, flanked by tall, dark trees, under a somewhat overcast sky. A bridge is visible in the midground, and hints of light illuminate parts of the water and distant background.
6 of 17  — Pleasant Run 1887.jpg
Pleasant Run - 1887
Oil painting depicting a young woman, Margaret 'Daisy' Steele, seated and looking directly at the viewer. She wears a dark brown dress with a lighter-colored blouse, a large brown hat, and gloves, and has a yellow daffodil pinned to her chest.
7 of 17  — portrait-of-daisy-1891.jpg
Portrait of Daisy 1891
A full-color oil painting depicts a young woman, identified as Daisy, in a red dress and hat, sitting on a stone ledge beside a calm river or stream, reading a book. The setting is outdoors with large rocks, trees, and reflections on the water, suggesting a peaceful, natural environment.
8 of 17  — Portrait of Daisy 1891.jpg
Daisy by the River - 1891
Margaret “Daisy” Steele, was the middle child of the three children of T. C. Steele and Mary Elizabeth Lakin.
Portrait of James Whitcomb Riley, a man with short hair and a monocle, seated in a chair, wearing a dark suit and light-colored trousers.
9 of 17  — Portrait of James Whitcomb Riley 1891.jpg
Portrait of James Whitcomb Riley - 1891
An oil painting titled "Road to Schleissheim" by Theodore Clement Steele, depicting a sun-dappled dirt road winding through a dense avenue of trees, with a faint light at the end of the path.
10 of 17  — Road to Schleissheim 1882.jpg
Road to Schleissheim - 1882
An Impressionistic painting depicting Selma Steele, wife of artist Theodore Clement Steele, crouching in a vibrant, colorful garden, surrounded by various blooming flowers and lush greenery, with a red house visible in the background.
11 of 17  — Selma in the Garden.jpg
Selma in the Garden
Painting by T.C. Steele of his wife Selma working in a garden at their home in Nashville.
The Bloom of the Grape" by Theodore Clement Steele, painted in 1893. The landscape depicts a winding path leading up a hill on the left, with bare trees and a river or body of water in the background on the right. The scene suggests a late autumn or early winter setting, with muted colors and a hazy atmosphere.
12 of 17  — The Bloom of the Grape 1893.jpg
The Bloom of the Grape - 1893
Oil painting depicting a bare-chested man, likely a boatman, seen from the side, vigorously rowing a boat with a single oar, against a muted, cloudy sky and dark water.
13 of 17  — The Boatman 1884.jpg
The Boatman - 1884
The landscape painting depicts a serene woodland scene with a woman standing near a winding brook, surrounded by trees and lush greenery, characteristic of Steele's focus on Indiana landscapes.
14 of 17  — The Brook in the Woods 1889.jpg
The Brook in the Woods - 1889
An oil painting depicting a vibrant autumn landscape with numerous trees featuring bright yellow and orange foliage, against a clear blue sky, with hints of red and green in the undergrowth and a path or clearing in the foreground.
15 of 17  — The Poplars 1914.jpg
The Poplars - 1914
An oil painting depicting a tranquil landscape with a winding stream or creek in the foreground, flanked by large trees on the left and a grassy, rolling hill on the right. Several cows are seen grazing on the hillside, and the overall scene conveys a sense of peaceful nature.
16 of 17  — The Shades 1888.jpg
The Shades - 1888
An oil painting a woodland scene dominated by two large beech trees with light-colored trunks in the foreground. The trees are surrounded by lush green foliage and a warm, earthy-toned forest floor covered in fallen leaves and dappled sunlight. Rocks and smaller plants are also visible amidst the undergrowth, contributing to the naturalistic setting.
17 of 17  — Vernon Beeches 1892.jpg
Vernon Beeches - 1892

Images courtesy Indiana State Museum and State Historic Sites.

