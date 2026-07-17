Jazz in July

Of The People — A Special America 250 Program

As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, Of The People reimagines music from across the American experience—spirituals, folk traditions, popular songs, and patriotic themes—through the lens of jazz.

Curated by Visions Jazz Ensemble co-leaders Sam Butler and Garrett Fasig, alongside IU jazz professor Brent Wallarab and producer Greg Reynolds, the program creates a vibrant and expressive musical portrait of the nation’s cultural history.

Now Featuring: Alyssa Allgood

A new voice joins this year’s lineup: Alyssa Allgood, a Chicago-based vocalist, songwriter, and bandleader known for her expressive performances and fearless artistry.

Praised by DownBeat Magazine for her “boldness, swagger, and surefooted musicianship,” Goodall brings a modern approach to jazz that is both emotionally grounded and dynamically inventive.

Visions Jazz Ensemble

Since its founding in 2023, the Visions Jazz Ensemble has quickly emerged as an exciting voice in contemporary jazz. Led by Indiana University alumni Sam Butler (trumpet) and Garrett Fasig (alto saxophone), the group blends original compositions with fresh interpretations of jazz standards.

Their debut album, Across The Field (Patois Records), earned international airplay and critical acclaim, including recognition from DownBeat Magazine. Known for their dynamic performances and inventive arrangements, the ensemble brings a vibrant energy that bridges tradition and innovation.

Their latest project, Of The People, marks a new artistic chapter—exploring American musical identity through jazz.

Visions Jazz Ensemble Performers — Of The People

Sam Butler — Trumpet

Garrett Fasig — Alto Saxophone

Caleb Robinson — Tenor Saxophone

Jeff Parker — Trombone

Charles Platz — Guitar

David Linard — Piano

David Richards — Bass

Francis Bassett-Dilley — Drums

Alyssa Allgood — Vocals

Hosted by WFIU’s David Brent Johnson, the evening continues a rich tradition of jazz programming while bringing the community together through music.

Whether you’re a longtime jazz fan or just discovering the genre, Jazz in July offers a welcoming and memorable experience for all.

Accessibility accommodations will be available, including reserved seating options, clear signage, and on-site assistance. In the event of rain, the concert will move indoors to the Columbus Commons.

More than a concert—Jazz in July is a celebration of music, community, and the shared stories that bring us together.