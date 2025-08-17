DNR deploys sonar, underwater cameras in search for missing man at Lake Monroe

Monday, August 18 5 p.m. update:

Angela Goldman, a DNR Law Enforcement officer, said they are still searching for Keynner Lugo, who went missing while swimming at Lake Monroe on Sunday.

She said the search area has been expended slightly. But the main obstacle is a high amount of debris and trees on the lake's floor.

Monday, August 18 12:23 p.m. update:

In a release afternoon, the Indiana DNR says it is still searching for Keynner Lugo, who was identified as the man who went missing while swimming on Sunday at Lake Monroe.

According to the release, Lugo was swimming to shore from a boat when he began to struggle and went underwater. Nearby boaters tried to help him "but were unsuccessful."

Officers were dispatched to the Allens Creek area yesterday at 1:10 p.m. and search operations began "immediately." The search was called off yesterday "due to darkness."

Angela Goldman, a DNR Law Enforcement officer, said the search began again this morning at 7 a.m.

Monday, August 18 11:30 a.m. update:

DNR officers resumed the search this morning for a 27-year-old man who disappeared while swimming yesterday at Lake Monroe.

Angela Goldman, a DNR Law Enforcement officer, said the man’s next-of-kin has been notified of his disappearance and she plans to make his identity public this afternoon.

She said the DNR search team is continuing use of sonar, underwater cameras, and divers in the search.

The original story was published Sunday August 17 at 11:20 a.m.:

A 27-year-old man disappeared while swimming Sunday afternoon at Lake Monroe, investigators said.

The man was attending a party on a pontoon boat in the Allens creek area, Lt. Angela Goldman, a DNR conservation officer, said Sunday.

"We're still on the water, and we're still searching," she said. “Our units are currently utilizing sonar and underwater cameras in an attempt to locate him.”

Goldman said the man's friends told investigators that they saw him struggling to swim near their boat.

"They were just out swimming. He began to struggle, and went under, and did not resurface," Goldman said.

Goldman said she could not release the man's name until investigators had located next of kin outside the United States.

WFIU/WTIU's Bente Bouthier updated this story.

