Camper hurt, Lake Monroe marina damaged in powerful storm

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 18, 2025 at 4:04 AM EDT
Damage at marina on Lake Monroe
George Hale
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Heavy winds damaged a boat dock at the Fourwinds Marina on Lake Monroe over the weekend.

County officials say powerful winds from a thunderstorm over the weekend downed trees and injured at least one person.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says officers responded to multiple incidents around Lake Monroe shortly after midnight Sunday.

At the Hardin Ridge Campground, a camper became trapped after a tree fell onto her campsite. Deputies removed the tree and transported the victim to hospital.

Across the lake, at the Fourwinds Marina, work crews were still cleaning up debris from fallen trees Sunday evening.

The sheriff’s office says dozens of people became stranded on a free-floating dock after a walkway became submerged.

Deputies helped about 100 people back to shore.

The National Weather Service office in Indianapolis clocked powerful winds around Lake Monroe but no tornadoes.

“We did have damaging winds," meteorologist Andrew White said. "We did not have a tornado with that event but there was some pretty significant damage" at Lake Monroe and the campground.

White said the storm also caused damage in Lawrence County.

White experts calmer weather in south-central Indiana over the next few days, although temperatures will remain high.

"So, definitely not something that's been too abnormal for the summer. But for those more sensitive populations, we're going to expect pretty hot and humid conditions for the next couple days," he said.

George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
