Monroe Co. Democrats pick city officer for vice-chair

Rob Council is the new vice-chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party.

Party members chose Council during a caucus over the weekend at City Hall. He was the only candidate to run for the position.

Council is a compliance officer at the City of Bloomington’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department.

After officials formalized the result, Council spoke briefly and promised to strengthen party unity during his term as vice-chair.

" My goal is to really start knocking on doors, increase voter turnout, and then build some community in our party,” Council said. "Bloomington is the town to really be that beacon to help folks move in a progressive way.”

The vice-chair seat had been vacant since July, when members selected then-vice-chair Chrissie Geels for the party's top position.

Sara Wittmeyer contributed to this report.

