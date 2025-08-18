© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Monroe Co. Democrats pick city officer for vice-chair

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 18, 2025 at 12:48 AM EDT
Sign reading "City Hall"
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Party members met Sunday at City Hall in Bloomington.

Rob Council is the new vice-chair of the Monroe County Democratic Party.

Party members chose Council during a caucus over the weekend at City Hall. He was the only candidate to run for the position.

Council is a compliance officer at the City of Bloomington’s Housing and Neighborhood Development Department.

After officials formalized the result, Council spoke briefly and promised to strengthen party unity during his term as vice-chair.

" My goal is to really start knocking on doors, increase voter turnout, and then build some community in our party,” Council said. "Bloomington is the town to really be that beacon to help folks move in a progressive way.”

The vice-chair seat had been vacant since July, when members selected then-vice-chair Chrissie Geels for the party's top position.

Sara Wittmeyer contributed to this report.

Tags
News Local News
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale
Related Content