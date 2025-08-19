Eleven undocumented immigrants arrested in Seymour

The Seymour Police Department says it helped in a “coordinated law enforcement operation” to arrest 11 undocumented immigrants in Jackson County on Monday.

According to a news release from the FBI, which initiated the operation, the people arrested had outstanding warrants for “serious violent crimes” or entered the United States illegally.

The FBI said the Jackson County Sheriff’s office and ICE Enforcement and Removal also helped make the arrests.

In a statement from Seymour Police, chief Greg O’Brien said the arrests were “not a sweep” and did not involve schools or “other sensitive locations.”

Seymour city attorney Chris Engleking said the arrests took place at residences. According to the Seymour police and FBI, children “at targeted residences remained with a parent or guardian.”

The FBI’s statement listed the eleven people arrested. This is the list, with background from WFIU/WTIU News research in public documents:

• Maria Hernandez -- Warrant issued April 25, 2025 on charges of felony Identity Deception and felony Maintaining a Common Nuisance-Controlled Substances

• Ricardo Bo-Choc

• Vicente Hernandez-Hernandez

• Jose Chub-Bo

• Alfredo Juan Bartolome -- Pleaded guilty to misdemeanor False Informing on September 21, 2023

• Petorona Sebastian Gaspar

• Juan Sebastian Miguel -- Sued by parents of a 9-year-old who died in 2019 at the indoor sports center Miguel leased. Court documents said a portable metal soccer goal tipped over and hit the child. The case was dismissed.

• Jose Juna Oliverio Gasper

• Gerino Gomez Velazquez

• Arturo Perez Morales

• Arturo Perez Maldonato

The FBI said all of them were taken into federal custody and “are subject to deportation” but did not list a jail or detention center they where they were taken.