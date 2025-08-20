© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Beach at Fairfax SRA will open this Friday

WFIU | By Joanie Dugan
Published August 20, 2025 at 3:48 PM EDT
Lake Monroe, Bloomington's freshwater source.
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
The beach at Fairfax State Recreational Area will open this Friday, after being closed for most of the summer due to high water levels at Lake Monroe.

The beach at Fairfax State Recreational Area will open this Friday, after being closed for most of the summer due to high water levels at Lake Monroe. It will close for the season after Labor Day.

In a Facebook post, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the beach at Paynetown will not open at all this year. The agency says the plumbing in the Paynetown beach house is damaged and “it’s not a quick or easy repair.”

Read more: Unclear when Lake Monroe water levels will return to normal

The fishing piers at Paynetown and Cutright also remain closed. They’ll open when the water drops below 541 feet – right now, it’s just over 542 feet.
Tags
News Local News
Joanie Dugan
Joanie Dugan is a regional host of All Things Considered. She graduated from IU with degrees in both English and Media.
See stories by Joanie Dugan
Related Content