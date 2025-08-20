Beach at Fairfax SRA will open this Friday

The beach at Fairfax State Recreational Area will open this Friday, after being closed for most of the summer due to high water levels at Lake Monroe. It will close for the season after Labor Day.

In a Facebook post, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said the beach at Paynetown will not open at all this year. The agency says the plumbing in the Paynetown beach house is damaged and “it’s not a quick or easy repair.”

The fishing piers at Paynetown and Cutright also remain closed. They’ll open when the water drops below 541 feet – right now, it’s just over 542 feet.

