Emeritus faculty members sue IU over ban from university governance

Three professors emeritus are suing Indiana University over a new law and university policy that block retired faculty from taking part in university governance.

Two of the plaintiffs, Alex Tanford and Steven Sherman, were elected to the Bloomington Faculty Council by their colleagues. A third, Russ Skiba, hopes to run for a seat on the council next year.

Tanford, a law professor, is representing the group.

They argue in their complaint that the new rule, slipped last-minute into the state budget, is unlawful, and the process by which it was introduced is unconstitutional.

Historically, retired professors have played a big role in faculty government. Tanford served as president of the faculty council after his retirement.

But the new law not only prohibits them from voting on council matters, it also takes away the faculty council’s ability to pass new policies, effectively blocking their power in running the university.

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.