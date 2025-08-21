© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Emeritus faculty members sue IU over ban from university governance

WFIU | By Ethan Sandweiss
Published August 21, 2025 at 4:57 PM EDT
Professor Alex Tanford
Ethan Sandweiss
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Prof. Emeritus Alex Tanford (above) is representing himself as well as co-plaintiffs Russ Skiba and Steven Sherman.

Three professors emeritus are suing Indiana University over a new law and university policy that block retired faculty from taking part in university governance.

Two of the plaintiffs, Alex Tanford and Steven Sherman, were elected to the Bloomington Faculty Council by their colleagues.  A third, Russ Skiba, hopes to run for a seat on the council next year. 

Tanford, a law professor, is representing the group.

They argue in their complaint that the new rule, slipped last-minute into the state budget, is unlawful, and the process by which it was introduced is unconstitutional.  

Historically, retired professors have played a big role in faculty government. Tanford served as president of the faculty council after his retirement.

But the new law not only prohibits them from voting on council matters, it also takes away the faculty council’s ability to pass new policies, effectively blocking their power in running the university.  

A hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.
Tags
News Local News
Ethan Sandweiss
Ethan Sandweiss is a multimedia journalist for Indiana Public Media. He has previously worked with KBOO News as an anchor, producer, and reporter. Sandweiss was raised in Bloomington and graduated from Reed College with a degree in History.
See stories by Ethan Sandweiss
Related Content