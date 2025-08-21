Indiana higher ed board to vote on secretary of education as new commissioner

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education will hold a special meeting Friday to approve Secretary of Education Katie Jenner as the state’s next commissioner for higher education.

If successful, she would begin the role Oct. 11 — leading both the Indiana Department of Education and the higher education commission.

Jenner has served as Indiana’s top K-12 education official since 2021. She was tapped by former Gov. Eric Holcomb and remained in the role after Gov. Mike Braun’s inauguration earlier this year.

Indiana’s Higher Education Commissioner Chris Lowery to step down in October

“Immediately upon taking office, my administration launched a new vertical structure across state government to streamline operations, increase accountability and transparency, and improve customer service,” Braun said in a news release. “As we continue to identify ways to better serve Hoosier taxpayers, having a proven, consistent leader directly overseeing both K-12 and higher education is the logical next step and will ensure that the best interest of our students remains top of mind every step of their educational journey.”

Chris Lowery, who has led the commission since 2022, announced in July he would step down in October.

It’s not clear if — or how much — Jenner’s pay could increase if confirmed by the 14-member CHE board.

She currently earns $275,00 per year as education secretary, according to the Indiana Transparency Portal. Lowery earns just shy of $238,000 per year.

The education secretary’s salary is determined by the governor, per state law. The General Assembly approved a specific appropriation for CHE in each state budget. The agency received $7.3 million per year in the biennial budget that took effect in July.

Jenner’s new duties

In the new dual role, Jenner’s priorities would include affordability, educational attainment, aligning degrees with industry needs, and supporting the state’s new high school diploma requirements, according to the commission.

Lowery said he plans to work with Jenner and commission leadership in the coming weeks to transition.

“Secretary Jenner is a strong advocate for increasing educational attainment for all Hoosier students from kindergarten through college,” Lowery said in a statement. “The logical next step of Secretary Jenner assuming the role of Commissioner will offer clarity and consistency for the Commission, while continuing to drive our mission and deliver better results for Indiana students, employers, and our state.”

Jenner holds a doctorate in education from the University of Kentucky and an MBA from Indiana State University.

She previously served as Holcomb’s senior education adviser, vice president of K-12 initiatives for Ivy Tech Community College, and a school administrator and teacher in Madison.

Friday’s vote is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Indianapolis.

The commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is Sept. 18 at Vincennes University in Jasper.

Indiana Capital Chronicle is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Indiana Capital Chronicle maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Niki Kelly for questions: info@indianacapitalchronicle.com.

