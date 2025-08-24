© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Woman faces felony charges after shooting near IU campus

WFIU | By George Hale
Published August 24, 2025 at 10:13 PM EDT
Monroe County jail building
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Strickland is being held at the Monroe County jail.

A young woman was in custody Saturday following a shooting shortly after midnight near the IU-Bloomington campus.

Chaice Strickland, 18, is being charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, according to an IUPD spokesperson.

Patrol officer Julia Nowak said officers responded after an individual, who was not affiliated with IU, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

"That individual was taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries," Nowak wrote Sunday in an emailed statement, which did not identify the victim. "No other injuries occurred during this isolated incident."

Strickland first fled the scene by car before being detained, Nowak wrote.

Strickland, who also is not affiliated with IU, faces two charges: aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; and criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.  

She was held at the Monroe County jail as of Sunday night, according to online court records. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.

Sara Wittmeyer contributed to this report.

Tags
News Local News
George Hale
George Hale is a Multi-Media Journalist at Indiana Public Media. He previously worked as an Investigative Reporter for NPR’s northeast Texas member station KETR. Hale has reported from the West Bank and Gaza, Israel, Jordan and Egypt.
See stories by George Hale