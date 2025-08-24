Woman faces felony charges after shooting near IU campus

A young woman was in custody Saturday following a shooting shortly after midnight near the IU-Bloomington campus.

Chaice Strickland, 18, is being charged with aggravated battery and criminal recklessness, according to an IUPD spokesperson.

Patrol officer Julia Nowak said officers responded after an individual, who was not affiliated with IU, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

"That individual was taken to the hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries," Nowak wrote Sunday in an emailed statement, which did not identify the victim. "No other injuries occurred during this isolated incident."

Strickland first fled the scene by car before being detained, Nowak wrote.

(1/2) On August 23, 2025, IUPD responded to the area of 10th Street and Walnut Grove. Officers learned that an individual was shot in the leg. That individual was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. — IU Police and Public Safety (@IUpolice) August 23, 2025

Strickland, who also is not affiliated with IU, faces two charges: aggravated battery, a level 3 felony; and criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

She was held at the Monroe County jail as of Sunday night, according to online court records. It wasn't clear if she had an attorney.

Sara Wittmeyer contributed to this report.

