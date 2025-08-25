Protesters reject plan to hold migrants at Camp Atterbury

Protesters rallied Sunday against the Trump administration's plans to use an Indiana military base to house undocumented migrants.

The protest at Johnson County State Park, just down the road from Camp Atterbury, drew hundreds of people opposed to using the property to house Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees ahead of deportation.

The plans for the site, which emerged in July, continue to draw backlash from Hoosiers who oppose the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

“ Every action, every protest, must result in political energy and pressure on these people to stop what they're doing,” said Brad Meyer, a candidate for the Democratic primary in Indiana's 9th congressional district.

Meyer said the large turnout, on a Sunday, served as an example of how Americans should respond to President Trump's agenda.

COMING SOON to Indiana: The Speedway Slammer.



Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Indiana to expand detention bed space by 1,000 beds. Thanks to @GovBraun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country.



If you are in… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) August 6, 2025

“ We're modeling courage for the Republicans that know this is wrong, but don't say anything because they want to get along with their friends and family," Meyer, a former contractor for the U.S. Navy, told the crowd. "And we're modeling courage for the Democrats who are afraid to speak out."

Camp Atterbury isn't the only facility in Indiana that federal officials hope to use for processing migrants out of the country.

Earlier this month, U.S Dept. of Homeland Security secretary Kristi Noem announced that Indiana would become the next high-profile host of a large, state-run facility holding undocumented immigrants.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has said the Hoosier state will fully cooperate with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement.

