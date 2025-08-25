Cignetti sounds warning about 23.5-point underdog Old Dominion

The pointspread says Old Dominion is a 23.5-point underdog against IU in Saturday's season opener at Memorial Stadium.

Hoosiers coach Curt Cignetti said Monday not to underestimate the Monarchs.

"You know, last year Old Dominion opened the season at South Carolina," Cignetti said. "Final score was 23-19. South Carolina beat them by four. It's a hard place to play. I know that from being at Alabama.

"Old Dominion got the lead with six minutes to go and has the ball, fumbles inside their own 10. Did it twice in the game. South Carolina's touchdown drives were 6 and 2 yards. I mean, they were extremely fortunate to beat Old Dominion.

"All but one of Old Dominion's losses last year were by one score or less. Like I've told you in the past, they've beaten Virginia Tech twice in recent history, so we've got to be ready to go."

IU is coming a season in which it went 11-2 and made it to the College Football Playoff. Hopes — maybe expectations — are higher than ever.

"Like I've said before, we've got a lot of nice pieces," Cignetti said. "We've got a lot of new guys that will be playing their first football for us. So (I'm) anxious to see how we respond and react."

The game will be the first at IU for new quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who came to Bloomington from Cal. He was one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

"He's played a lot of football, so I have a lot of confidence in him," Cignetti said. "I think what you saw last season, as Kurtis (Rourke) started to produce at a high level in the games, (so did) his leadership and his status with his teammates. I've never made it a point to try to make the new quarterback the leader of the team."

Going into his second season at IU, Cignetti said the team is ready physically.

"I feel really good about the health of our team right now going into the opener," Cignetti said. "During camp we did have some guys in and out defensively at times, and one offensive lineman missed a little time but is healthy now. So overall I'm pleased with where we're at."

