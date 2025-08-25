Indiana Republicans invited to White House on Tuesday as Trump pushes redistricting

Republican members of Indiana's legislature are scheduled to visit the White House on Tuesday as President Trump pushes for more favorable congressional districts ahead of next year's mid-term elections.

The lawmakers are scheduled to tour the White House at 10:30 a.m. with the meeting afterward.

Mid-term elections generally go against the sitting president's party, putting Republicans in danger of losing their narrow advantage in the House.

It's unclear how many state legislators are attending Trump's meeting. Several state Republicans have voiced opposition to redistricting in the middle of a decade.

One of them is Seymour state representative Jim Lucas, who told WFIU/WTIU News on Monday that he's already in Washington for the meeting.

Lucas has said he's a "hard no" on redistricting now, adding that his concern is Democrats doing the same thing.

Redistricting is usually done after a census at the start of a decade.

Seven of Indiana's nine congressional districts are Republican. Democratic Rep. Frank Mrvan from northwestern Indiana was considered vulnerable in last year's election. His seat could be one Republicans would hope to flip by redrawing Mrvan's congressional district.

Mrvan addressed the issue earlier this month.

"The Trump Administration has recognized that their harmful policies to benefit wealthy elites at the expense of working families are wildly unpopular," he said. "They know that their only hope to maintain control is to pressure the Indiana General Assembly to violate the Indiana Constitution and redistrict U.S. House of Representative seats mid-decade."

Andre Carson of Indianapolis is the state's other Democratic congressman. He won 68 percent of the vote in last year's election.