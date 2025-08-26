© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Democrats blast Indiana Republican lawmakers for White House visit amid redistricting push

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published August 26, 2025 at 2:18 PM EDT
Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) spoke to reporters at the Indianapolis Airport on Aug. 26, 2025 as Republican state lawmakers headed to the White House amid a push from the Trump administration for Indiana to redraw its congressional districts. Behind Yoder is Rep. Sheila Klinker (D-Lafayette).
Brandon Smith
/
IPB News
Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) spoke to reporters at the Indianapolis Airport on Aug. 26, 2025 as Republican state lawmakers headed to the White House amid a push from the Trump administration for Indiana to redraw its congressional districts. Behind Yoder is Rep. Sheila Klinker (D-Lafayette).

Indiana Democrats say Republicans trying to redraw the state's congressional map are "greedy cheaters" dismantling the bedrock principles of democracy.

Democrats rallied at the Indianapolis Airport Tuesday as Republican members of the legislature headed to the White House for a visit amid the redistricting debate.

Sen. Shelli Yoder (D-Bloomington) said GOP lawmakers aren't going to Washington, D.C. to help Hoosiers.

"No, they are abandoning them to help a billionaire from New York silence their votes," Yoder said.

Democrats accuse President Donald Trump of trying to cheat to help Republicans keep control of the U.S. House in next year's elections. Rep. Mitch Gore (D-Indianapolis) said people shouldn't be surprised.

"Donald Trump cheats at everything," Gore said. "He cheats on his taxes; he cheats contractors and workers out of their pay. He cheats people out of charitable contributions. He cheats at golf; he cheats on his wives."

Trump initiated the current push to redraw congressional maps in multiple states when he urged Texas Republicans to redistrict in a bid to pick up five seats that Trump reportedly said the GOP was entitled to.

READ MORE: See how new voting maps in Texas and California would shift the political landscape

Join the conversation and sign up for our weekly text group: the Indiana Two-Way. Your comments and questions help us find the answers you need on statewide issues, including our project Civically, Indiana.

If Republicans redraw Indiana's congressional districts to try to oust the state's two Democratic congressmen, Democrats say legal action will follow. Gore said that's because redrawing the map will require carving up communities of color.

"Diluting their power, their representation, their ability to fight for schools, health care, housing and justice," Gore said.

Indiana Republican leaders have so far been noncommittal on redistricting.

Sen. Andrea Hunley (D-Indianapolis) called on Republican legislators to forgo pay if a special session is called.

"And at a time when our state budget is already crunched, this is so irresponsible to ask our taxpayers to foot the bill," Hunley said.

A special session would likely cost taxpayers between $150,000 and $250,000.

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.

