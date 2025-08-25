© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

Will Indiana National Guard support ICE operations?

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published August 25, 2025 at 4:12 PM EDT
Indiana National Guard members listen as Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks at a departure ceremony on Thursday, March 28, 2024. Soldiers soon leave for Texas.
Leslie Bonilla Muñiz
/
Indiana Capital Chronicle
Group of Indiana National Guard members in 2024.

Fox News says it’s seen documents that highlight several state National Guards, including Indiana’s, which the Department of Defense plans to use to support immigration enforcement.

The network’s Aug. 22 report said: “…documents show operations beginning in Idaho, Indiana, Iowa and Nevada during the first week of September." And these operations will go through mid-November.

WFIU/WTIU News has reached out to the Indiana National Guard, the Office of the Governor, The Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. National Guard, and Secretary of Defense’s office for confirmation.

We were referred to a July 25 announcement that said the defense department will use up to 1,700 National Guardsmen to support ICE operations. The announcement said it’s reassigning 1,200 military personnel –which are National Guardsmen– to work under state authority while still being federally funded to support ICE operations. Another 500 may also be called.

The announcement said guardsmen will handle logistical duties in immigration enforcement, so that ICE can “dedicate more trained agents to core law enforcement activities, significantly enhancing overall effectiveness.”

The White House issued an executive order Monday that each state’s Army National Guard and National Air Guard should be available to help “federal, state, and local law enforcement in quelling civil disturbances and ensuring the public safety and order whenever the circumstances necessitate, as appropriate under law.”

An unnamed defense department official confirmed to NewsNation that it would deploy troops to Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

The Monroe County Commissioners told WFIU/WTIU, it has not received “any information nor requests for quartering” deployed troops.
Tags
News Local News
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
See stories by Bente Bouthier
Related Content