WFIU Public Radio
Monroe County Republican Party holds ribbon cutting for new headquarters in downtown Bloomington

WFIU | By Bente Bouthier
Published August 28, 2025 at 3:14 PM EDT
Members of the Monroe County and State Republican Party, along with local business leaders, attended the ribbon cutting.
Bente Bouthier
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Members of the Monroe County and State Republican Party, along with local business leaders, attended the ribbon cutting.

The Monroe County Republican Party moved in to a new headquarters at the historic John East House on 6th Street in downtown Bloomington on Wednesday.

The Monroe County Republican Party Vice Chair Noelle Conyer said with the new space, “We're trying to revitalize people to get involved, be active in our community.”

Leadership with the Monroe County Republican Party, State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman), and Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales all attended the party’s ribbon cutting.

As the first Hispanic Latino elected to his office in Indiana, Morales said he wants to help the local organization grow.

“We can reach out to students, we can reach out to women,” he said. “We can reach out to other minorities, perhaps people who look like me or talk like me, so they can join the Republican Party.”

The Monroe County Republican Party was housed for six years previously at 4667 West Richland Plaza Drive in Ellettsville, sharing a space with the office of its previous chair, William Ellis.

Hall represents all of Brown County, and large parts of Monroe and Jackson County. At the ribbon cutting he said, “there are a lot of county parties that don't have a headquarters like this in their county.”

He added that Monroe County “needs great candidates on the ballot in 2026 and we need people willing to put in the work to serve our constituents and serve the people here.”

Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce President Eric Spoonmore thanked the Monroe County Republican Party for joining the Bloomington business community.

“Every time a new member joins, it sends a very loud signal to the community that you care about Bloomington,” he said.
Bente Bouthier
Bente Bouthier is a reporter and show producer with WFIU and WTIU News. She graduated from Indiana University in 2019, where she studied journalism, public affairs, and French.
