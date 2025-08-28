Steelmaker Nippon to reline Gary Works blast furnace, residents worry about decades of pollution

Nippon Steel plans to reline a blast furnace at U.S. Steel Gary Works next year as part of its more than $3 billion investment in the plant. The Japanese company acquired U.S. Steel in June.

Blast furnaces use coking coal to convert iron ore into molten metal. The process produces a lot of air pollution and uses a lot of energy. Because they get so hot, the bricks that line the towering furnaces need to be replaced every 15 to 20 years.

Industrious Labs is a nonprofit that aims to decarbonize heavy industry. It said relining a blast furnace is a major financial investment for steelmakers and that can lock in decades of harmful pollution.

People living near steel plants are at a greater risk for lung and heart problems as well as certain cancers. At a recent community meeting, Gary Councilman-At-Large Kenneth Whisenton said he was in southwest Michigan a few weeks ago and didn't need his asthma inhaler at all. In Gary, he uses it every day.

"I think growing up here, the common misconception is that air quality is a luxury, not a birthright," Whisenton said.

READ MORE: Northwest Indiana advocates sue EPA for delaying steel pollution standards

Though the relining is a major investment, Gary Common Council President Lori Latham said it's still a temporary fix compared to modernizing the plant. She expressed concern about the company's move considering it makes up a large part of the city's tax base.

"When we hear our steel mill saying that they're not interested in making longer-term investments that we know would transition our steelmaking processes into something more sustainable — that's a signal that maybe they aren't preparing to stay," Latham said.

Gary residents said they want U.S. Steel to use direct reduced iron instead of coking coal — which they say would cut pollution significantly.

No one at U.S. Steel was available for comment.

