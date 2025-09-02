© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

IU football drops in media, coaches polls

WFIU | By WFIU/WTIU News
Published September 2, 2025 at 2:59 PM EDT
IU coach Curt Cignetti on Monday.
IU Athletics
IU coach Curt Cignetti on Monday.

The national ranking of Indiana University's football team fell slightly in the media and coaches polls released Tuesday.

The Hoosiers ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the Associated Press media poll.

IU fell three spots in the media poll and two spots in the coaches poll after a 27-14 opening-game victory over Old Dominion.

The Hoosiers were 23.5-point favorites in the game.

IU coach Curt Cignetti said earlier this week that he was not happy with how his team played, but, "I'm never going to apologize for a win. They're too hard to get."

He said that although the Hoosiers "really dominated the game," it was "not reflected in the score."

"I mean we probably left 35 points out there on offense," Cignetti said, noting his team's troubles near the end zone in particular.
Tags
News Local News
WFIU/WTIU News
See stories by WFIU/WTIU News