IU football drops in media, coaches polls

The national ranking of Indiana University's football team fell slightly in the media and coaches polls released Tuesday.

The Hoosiers ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll and No. 23 in the Associated Press media poll.

IU fell three spots in the media poll and two spots in the coaches poll after a 27-14 opening-game victory over Old Dominion.

The Hoosiers were 23.5-point favorites in the game.

IU coach Curt Cignetti said earlier this week that he was not happy with how his team played, but, "I'm never going to apologize for a win. They're too hard to get."

He said that although the Hoosiers "really dominated the game," it was "not reflected in the score."

"I mean we probably left 35 points out there on offense," Cignetti said, noting his team's troubles near the end zone in particular.

