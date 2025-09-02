Nearly 500 Indiana schools will receive $27 million for safety upgrades

The state of Indiana will deliver more than $27 million to nearly 500 schools this year through its school safety grant program.

Lawmakers increased school safety grant funding in the new state budget by 10 percent, up from $24.6 million. Still, the amount of funding requests exceeded that total amount.

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board, which oversees the program, said it prioritized schools who hadn't received safety grants before.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation will receive $64,750.

A majority of the schools use the money for law enforcement officers on campus, which cost nearly $20 million. About $5.5 million went towards safety equipment and hardware upgrades.

Seven schools spent a total of about $32,000 combined on firearm training for staff.

The board doesn't release how each individual school will use the money, saying it keeps that private for "security reasons."

