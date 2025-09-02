© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Nearly 500 Indiana schools will receive $27 million for safety upgrades

IPB News | By Brandon Smith
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:15 PM EDT
Indiana created its secured school safety grant program in 2013. Since then, it has awarded more than $214 million to Indiana schools.
Lauren Chapman
/
IPB News
Indiana created its secured school safety grant program in 2013. Since then, it has awarded more than $214 million to Indiana schools.

The state of Indiana will deliver more than $27 million to nearly 500 schools this year through its school safety grant program.

Lawmakers increased school safety grant funding in the new state budget by 10 percent, up from $24.6 million. Still, the amount of funding requests exceeded that total amount.

The Indiana Secured School Safety Board, which oversees the program, said it prioritized schools who hadn't received safety grants before.

The Monroe County Community School Corporation will receive $64,750.

A majority of the schools use the money for law enforcement officers on campus, which cost nearly $20 million. About $5.5 million went towards safety equipment and hardware upgrades.

READ MORE: Indiana's first school safety director is a former resource officer

Join the conversation and sign up for the Indiana Two-Way. Text "Indiana" to 765-275-1120. Your comments and questions in response to our weekly text help us find the answers you need on statewide issues.

Seven schools spent a total of about $32,000 combined on firearm training for staff.

The board doesn't release how each individual school will use the money, saying it keeps that private for "security reasons."

Brandon is our Statehouse bureau chief. Contact him at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.
Brandon Smith
