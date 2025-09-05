Republican Danny Shields to chair election board

Republican Danny Shields is the new chair of the Monroe County Election Board after a two-to-one vote that split his Democrat colleagues.

Historically the two parties have rotated the position every one to two years, and the most recent chair was a Democrat. But a change in state law this year makes the office’s term up to four years.

Shields nominated himself at Thursday's meeting.

“I kind of feel a little bit for the - I know this may shock some people - the Democrats in counties like Morgan and Lawrence who would probably never get to chair their election board, just like it would be here,” he said. “So as much as it actually bothers me to do this, I will nominate myself because of a Republican year.”

Shields’ bid was backed by board secretary and County Clerk Nicole Browne, but board member Penny Githens dissented.

“I feel that because the voters in Monroe County elected a Democratic clerk and a Democratic board member that through the end of 2026, that chair should be in Democrats hands,” she said.

The election board chair calls and leads meetings but doesn’t have any additional authority.

In May, Shields voted against establishing vote centers in Monroe County, the only board member to do so.