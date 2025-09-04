IU reports $1 billion spent on research

Indiana University announced it spent more than $1 billion on research for the 2025 fiscal year.



This is the first time IU spent more than 10 figures on research and development. The university also brought in more than $940 million in sponsored awards that same year.



The milestone comes as IU and higher education institutions face massive cuts in federal funding under President Donald Trump. Major funders such as the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health have scaled back investments and reserved awards for projects that align with the Trump administration’s stances.



IU said it topped expenditures for Indiana universities and colleges, including Purdue University. Purdue reported spending about $656 million for fiscal year 2025, a 9 percent increase from the year before.



“To exceed $1 billion in research expenditures is a major milestone, demonstrating IU researchers’ ability to drive discovery and economic growth that transform Hoosier communities and the world,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in a release.

The NSF has not yet released rankings for research expenditures for Big Ten schools in 2025.