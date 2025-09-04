© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

IU reports $1 billion spent on research

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published September 4, 2025 at 3:12 PM EDT
File Photo
/
WFIU/WTIU News
Indiana University announced it spent more than $1 billion on research and development.

Indiana University announced it spent more than $1 billion on research for the 2025 fiscal year. 

This is the first time IU spent more than 10 figures on research and development. The university also brought in more than $940 million in sponsored awards that same year.  

The milestone comes as IU and higher education institutions face massive cuts in federal funding under President Donald Trump. Major funders such as the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health have scaled back investments and reserved awards for projects that align with the Trump administration’s stances. 

IU said it topped expenditures for Indiana universities and colleges, including Purdue University. Purdue reported spending about $656 million for fiscal year 2025, a 9 percent increase from the year before.   

“To exceed $1 billion in research expenditures is a major milestone, demonstrating IU researchers’ ability to drive discovery and economic growth that transform Hoosier communities and the world,” IU President Pamela Whitten said in a release.  

The NSF has not yet released rankings for research expenditures for Big Ten schools in 2025.
Tags
News Local NewsFeatured
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content