IU proceeds with license plates serving as parking permits

Indiana University is continuing to implement license plate recognition technology for parking permits where license plates are read and verified by cameras on enforcement vehicles or inside parking garages.

IU is directing people to park their cars with the license plate facing the driving lane. If wanting to pull through or back into a parking space, drivers should display an IU license recognition plate on the front bumper of the car. Plates can be purchased at the Office of Parking Operations.

Drivers must still use hangtags until the transition is complete. But for those who have Campus Housing permits, physical hangtags will not be distributed, as those permits are now fully virtual.

“The initial rollout will be limited to a smaller group of permit holders to allow Parking Operations to monitor performance and address any issues before expanding the program more broadly, ensuring a smooth experience for all users,” an IU press release said.

A new access gate has been installed at Lot 256, which serves the Kelley School of Business and the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Entry will be controlled from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. An intercom system will provide real-time support for authorized vehicles that may not have gate credentials.

Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft will not be allowed to access the lot.

According to the press release, the changes aim to improve efficiency.

