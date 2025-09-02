IU, Cook sign 5-year partnership for workforce development, research

Indiana University and Cook Medical announced a partnership Tuesday for workforce development, research and more.



The partnership includes all nine IU campuses, according to an IU press release, “removing administrative barriers for researchers and schools to collaborate directly with Cook.”



Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical and Cook Group, said the partnership unlocked teams at both institutions.



The IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences, known as IU LAB, will be the point of contact for projects in the partnership, the university said.



“The agreement between IU and Cook, with IU LAB serving as the front door to all of IU, unlocks the ability to work across schools and areas of expertise to tackle complex issues,” Yonkman said in a press release.