© 2025. The Trustees of Indiana University
Copyright Complaints
1229 East Seventh Street, Bloomington, Indiana 47405
News, Arts and Culture from WFIU Public Radio and WTIU Public Television
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Federal funding for public media has been eliminated — we need your help to continue serving south central Indiana
Some web content from Indiana Public Media is unavailable during our transition to a new web publishing platform. We apologize for the inconvenience.

WFIU is conducting upgrades to essential studio equipment. These upgrades may cause temporary interruptions to WFIU and WFIU2’s broadcasting and streaming. Thank you for your patience.

IU, Cook sign 5-year partnership for workforce development, research

WFIU | By Aubrey Wright
Published September 2, 2025 at 1:20 PM EDT
Cook Group President Pete Yonkman and Indiana University President Pamela S. Whitten sign a five-year Master Collaboration Agreement between IU and Cook Medical during an event at the Cook Medical headquarters in Bloomington on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.
James Brosher
/
Indiana University
Cook Group President Pete Yonkman and Indiana University President Pamela S. Whitten sign a five-year Master Collaboration Agreement between IU and Cook Medical during an event at the Cook Medical headquarters in Bloomington on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025.

Indiana University and Cook Medical announced a partnership Tuesday for workforce development, research and more.  
 
The partnership includes all nine IU campuses, according to an IU press release, “removing administrative barriers for researchers and schools to collaborate directly with Cook.” 
 
Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical and Cook Group, said the partnership unlocked teams at both institutions. 
 
The IU Launch Accelerator for Biosciences, known as IU LAB, will be the point of contact for projects in the partnership, the university said.  
 
“The agreement between IU and Cook, with IU LAB serving as the front door to all of IU, unlocks the ability to work across schools and areas of expertise to tackle complex issues,” Yonkman said in a press release.  
Tags
News Local NewsTop
Aubrey Wright
Aubrey Wright is a multimedia Report For America corps member covering higher education for Indiana Public Media. As a Report For America journalist, her coverage focuses on equity in post-high school education in Indiana. Aubrey is from central Ohio, and she graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Journalism.
See stories by Aubrey Wright
Related Content